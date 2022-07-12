Pregnant driver uses US abortion law change to claim ‘2nd passenger’ and avoid fine

Abhishek Pratap 2 mins ago News Comments Off on Pregnant driver uses US abortion law change to claim ‘2nd passenger’ and avoid fine 0 Views

Women protest the overturning of the Roe vs. Wade decision in Texas, June 25, 2022
photo caption,

Women protest overturning the Roe v Wade decision in Texas, June 25, 2022

A woman in the US state of Texas has said she will file an appeal against a traffic ticket claiming her unborn baby should count as a passenger after she was fined for driving in a lane intended for vehicles with more than one person on board.

Brandy Bottone, 32, was fined $275 on June 29 after being stopped by Texan police.

She argued that with the US Supreme Court overturning the constitutional right to abortion, her baby should count as a person. Bottone, who is 34 weeks pregnant, plans to challenge the fine in court.

She said the incident took place after she used the lane intended for cars with at least two passengers on board because she was in a hurry to pick up her six-year-old son. As soon as she left the track, she was stopped by the police.

Tags

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

China confines more than 300,000 inhabitants for a case of Covid-19 | World

Hundreds of thousands of people went into confinement in a small city in China on …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved