Pregnant woman disputes Texas traffic ticket with legal argument against abortion | World

A pregnant woman from the state of Texas, in the United States, contested a traffic ticket imposed because she was driving alone in the exclusive lane for cars with more than one occupant with a legal argument used against abortion: the fetus counts as one person.

Brandy Bottone was pulled over by police in June for walking across the lane. For trance agents, she was alone in the car, reported The Dallas Morning News.

Abortion in the USA: understand what the decision that guaranteed the right was, how it was overturned and how it is accessed from now on

Access to abortion: after decision against the US, see where in the world women can terminate pregnancy or not

She said there was someone else in the vehicle and, when asked by the officer, Bottone pointed to her 34-week-old belly and replied, “It’s here.”

The incident took place on June 29, just days after the US Supreme Court outlawed abortion, leaving it to states to decide whether to terminate a pregnancy.

Texas state officials and those fighting abortion rights advocate that the fetus should be considered a person. That was the argument used by Bottone to contest the fine that would have cost him US$ 275 (almost R$ 1,500).

“In light of everything that’s happened, and I’m not trying to make a big political point here, but do you understand that this is a baby?” the 32-year-old woman asked the police officer.

Discussion in other areas

The legal change that started to consider that fetuses are people will have implications in areas other than reproductive law, and this case exemplifies that.

Biden meets governors on abortion access after Supreme Court ruling

In 1973, the US ruled that the right to abortion was legal with a Supreme Court ruling. This year, the country’s highest court reversed the sentence.

Last year, Texas passed one of the toughest laws against abortion, allowing it only until the sixth week, when many women still don’t know they are pregnant.