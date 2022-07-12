[PRIME DAY] See list of more than 30 free PC games and more bonuses

Amazon’s big annual sale also brings discounts on PC accessories and promises several unmissable discounts

Officially begins next Tuesday (12) the Amazon Prime Daywhich brings plan subscribers Amazon Prime various discounts and exclusive offers. Since June 21st, the company is already offering some exclusive opportunities in brands like Pamper, Bagio, Purina, Lyor, Olympikus and Havainaswhich will be extended further over the 48-hour duration of the event.

“This year, Prime members will be able to take advantage of promotions around the world more than ever, with exclusive offers, in all categories, including the main national and international brands, as well as products from small and medium-sized companies.,” says Amazon. In addition to in-store discounts, subscribers will be able to redeem more than 30 free PC games as part of the Prime Gaming program.

The highlight among the titles offered by the company will be Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a package that brings remastered versions of the first three games in the series. While it can only be redeemed on the 12th and 13th of July, another 29 games can now be redeemed by subscribers.

Amazon Prime Day Games

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (July 12th and 13th)

(July 12th and 13th) 10 Second Ninja X

8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure

Addling Adventures

Bang Bang Racing

Clouds & Sheep 2

death squared

Fatal Fury Special

Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark

Fishing: North Atlantic

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Gone Viral

GRID Legends (July 12th and 13th)

(July 12th and 13th) HUE

Maniac Mansion

Samuel Manual

Metal Slug 2

Metal Unit

Need for Speed: Heat (July 12th and 13th)

(July 12th and 13th) Pumped BMX Pro

Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack

Rain World

Road Trip — 3 Pack

Samurai Shodown II

Serial Cleaner

Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy (July 12th and 13th)

(July 12th and 13th) Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast (July 12th and 13th)

(July 12th and 13th) Star Wars: Republic Commando (July 12th and 13th)

(July 12th and 13th) suzerain

The Crow’s Eye

The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor

Prime Gaming also offers extra game content

In addition to offering full games, Prime Gaming subscription also guarantees access to various bonuses for different games — which can be either free or paid. The company’s offers have a limited time to be redeemed and, in some cases, the rewards will be divided into different waves. Check the list of current rewards:

League of Legends : Prime Gaming Capsule

: Prime Gaming Capsule paladins : Brimstone appearance for Grohk

: Brimstone appearance for Grohk SMITE : Royal warrior Erland Shen

: Royal warrior Erland Shen Legends of Runeter a: Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic or Rare Wildcard

a: Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic or Rare Wildcard League of Legends : Wild Rift: Random skin chest

: Wild Rift: Random skin chest Red Dead Online : Free Navy Revolver

: Free Navy Revolver Naraka: Bladepoint: Golden Twilight Background

Golden Twilight Background New World : Assassin’s Whisper Weapon Pack

: Assassin’s Whisper Weapon Pack NBA 2K22 : Prime Gaming Pack #1

: Prime Gaming Pack #1 Pokemon GO : Prime Gaming Pack #4

: Prime Gaming Pack #4 Fall Guys : The Summer Activity Pack

: The Summer Activity Pack Lineague II : Royal Shiny Pack

: Royal Shiny Pack destiny 2 : Exotic Mic Drop Pack

: Exotic Mic Drop Pack Lost Ark : Penguin Skin Pack

: Penguin Skin Pack Call of Duty : Coast Extremity Package

: Coast Extremity Package Rainbow Six Siege : Gridlock Byte Agent Package

: Gridlock Byte Agent Package Rainbow Six Extraction : Nightmare Fog Pack

: Nightmare Fog Pack world of tanks : Wave Synthesizers

: Wave Synthesizers Madden NFL 22 : Prime’s Ultimate Legends Pack

: Prime’s Ultimate Legends Pack PUBG : Premium Supply Pack #5

: Premium Supply Pack #5 battlefield 2042 : Nightbot texture for Paik

: Nightbot texture for Paik Brawhall : Guardian of the Grove Bundle

: Guardian of the Grove Bundle World of Warship s: Luxury Random Drop

s: Luxury Random Drop World of Warships: Legend s: Inventory boosted

s: Inventory boosted Valorant : “Treating the Matter” keyring

: “Treating the Matter” keyring Apex Legends : Gibralt Easy Breezy package

: Gibralt Easy Breezy package roblox : Pet for Chaos Sheep Shoulder

: Pet for Chaos Sheep Shoulder GWENT: The Witcher Card Game : Ultimate Premium Barrel

: Ultimate Premium Barrel GTA Online : GTA$500,000 per month

: GTA$500,000 per month Warframe : Very Sentex Essence

: Very Sentex Essence dead by daylight : Online Interview Preparation Attire

: Online Interview Preparation Attire Aion Classic : Transparent black costume

: Transparent black costume RuneScape : 7-day RuneScape membership and Amazon Prime package

: 7-day RuneScape membership and Amazon Prime package splitgate : Exclusive epic skins and legendary weapon skins

: Exclusive epic skins and legendary weapon skins RISK: Global Domination : Data from Alea Iacta Est and Amor Vincit Omnia

: Data from Alea Iacta Est and Amor Vincit Omnia marvel’s avengers : Thor, Asgardian

: Thor, Asgardian World of Warcraft : Firelord’s Gem

: Firelord’s Gem The Elder Scrolls Online : Pack Cliff Ram

: Pack Cliff Ram Two Point Hospital : Park Toy Pack

: Park Toy Pack hearthstone : Heroes of the Battlegrounds – Beach Party

: Heroes of the Battlegrounds – Beach Party overwatch : Legendary Item Box

: Legendary Item Box FIFA 22 : Prime Gaming Pack #9

: Prime Gaming Pack #9 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Charlemagne Pack

Ahead of the official debut of Prime Day 2022, Amazon is already offering up to 25% off imported books, 15% on computer accessories and 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. The company promises even more exclusive offers in every department of its store and some surprises available for a limited time between the 12th and 13th of this month. The company recommends that those who are already Prime subscribers mark the desired items through the Amazon Shopping app to receive notifications about discounts and recommendations based on your searches and wish lists.

