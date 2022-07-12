[PRIME DAY] See list of more than 30 free PC games and more bonuses

Amazon’s big annual sale also brings discounts on PC accessories and promises several unmissable discounts
Officially begins next Tuesday (12) the Amazon Prime Daywhich brings plan subscribers Amazon Prime various discounts and exclusive offers. Since June 21st, the company is already offering some exclusive opportunities in brands like Pamper, Bagio, Purina, Lyor, Olympikus and Havainaswhich will be extended further over the 48-hour duration of the event.
Subscribe to Amazon Prime
“This year, Prime members will be able to take advantage of promotions around the world more than ever, with exclusive offers, in all categories, including the main national and international brands, as well as products from small and medium-sized companies.,” says Amazon. In addition to in-store discounts, subscribers will be able to redeem more than 30 free PC games as part of the Prime Gaming program.
Redeem Prime Gaming offers
The highlight among the titles offered by the company will be Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, a package that brings remastered versions of the first three games in the series. While it can only be redeemed on the 12th and 13th of July, another 29 games can now be redeemed by subscribers.
– Continues after advertising –
Amazon Prime Day Games
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition (July 12th and 13th)
- 10 Second Ninja X
- 8Doors: Arum’s Afterlife Adventure
- Addling Adventures
- Bang Bang Racing
- Clouds & Sheep 2
- death squared
- Fatal Fury Special
- Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
- Fishing: North Atlantic
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
- Gone Viral
- GRID Legends (July 12th and 13th)
- HUE
- Maniac Mansion
- Samuel Manual
- Metal Slug 2
- Metal Unit
- Need for Speed: Heat (July 12th and 13th)
- Pumped BMX Pro
- Puzzle of the Year — 10 Pack
- Rain World
- Road Trip — 3 Pack
- Samurai Shodown II
- Serial Cleaner
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight – Jedi Academy (July 12th and 13th)
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II – Jedi Outcast (July 12th and 13th)
- Star Wars: Republic Commando (July 12th and 13th)
- suzerain
- The Crow’s Eye
- The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
- The King of Fighters 2000
- The King of Fighters 2002
- The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
Prime Gaming also offers extra game content
In addition to offering full games, Prime Gaming subscription also guarantees access to various bonuses for different games — which can be either free or paid. The company’s offers have a limited time to be redeemed and, in some cases, the rewards will be divided into different waves. Check the list of current rewards:
- League of Legends: Prime Gaming Capsule
- paladins: Brimstone appearance for Grohk
- SMITE: Royal warrior Erland Shen
- Legends of Runetera: Rare Prismatic Chest and Epic or Rare Wildcard
- League of Legends: Wild Rift: Random skin chest
- Red Dead Online: Free Navy Revolver
- Naraka: Bladepoint: Golden Twilight Background
- New World: Assassin’s Whisper Weapon Pack
- NBA 2K22: Prime Gaming Pack #1
- Pokemon GO: Prime Gaming Pack #4
- Fall Guys: The Summer Activity Pack
- Lineague II: Royal Shiny Pack
- destiny 2: Exotic Mic Drop Pack
- Lost Ark: Penguin Skin Pack
- Call of Duty: Coast Extremity Package
- Rainbow Six Siege: Gridlock Byte Agent Package
- Rainbow Six Extraction: Nightmare Fog Pack
- world of tanks: Wave Synthesizers
- Madden NFL 22: Prime’s Ultimate Legends Pack
- PUBG: Premium Supply Pack #5
- battlefield 2042: Nightbot texture for Paik
- Brawhall: Guardian of the Grove Bundle
- World of Warships: Luxury Random Drop
- World of Warships: Legends: Inventory boosted
- Valorant: “Treating the Matter” keyring
- Apex Legends: Gibralt Easy Breezy package
- roblox: Pet for Chaos Sheep Shoulder
- GWENT: The Witcher Card Game: Ultimate Premium Barrel
- GTA Online: GTA$500,000 per month
- Warframe: Very Sentex Essence
- dead by daylight: Online Interview Preparation Attire
- Aion Classic: Transparent black costume
- RuneScape: 7-day RuneScape membership and Amazon Prime package
- splitgate: Exclusive epic skins and legendary weapon skins
- RISK: Global Domination: Data from Alea Iacta Est and Amor Vincit Omnia
- marvel’s avengers: Thor, Asgardian
- World of Warcraft: Firelord’s Gem
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Pack Cliff Ram
- Two Point Hospital: Park Toy Pack
- hearthstone: Heroes of the Battlegrounds – Beach Party
- overwatch: Legendary Item Box
- FIFA 22: Prime Gaming Pack #9
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Charlemagne Pack
Ahead of the official debut of Prime Day 2022, Amazon is already offering up to 25% off imported books, 15% on computer accessories and 4 free months of Amazon Music Unlimited. The company promises even more exclusive offers in every department of its store and some surprises available for a limited time between the 12th and 13th of this month. The company recommends that those who are already Prime subscribers mark the desired items through the Amazon Shopping app to receive notifications about discounts and recommendations based on your searches and wish lists.
…..
Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.
Source: Amazon