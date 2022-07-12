Private Pension: Risk Of Losing Money?

A situation no investor wants to go through: losing money on their private pension. But is there really such a risk? No Chat with Specialist, live program from UOLfinancial planner Vivian Rodrigues says yes and shows in which situations this can happen.

Read her explanation and watch the program excerpt below. Chat with Specialist is a question-answer about investments exclusively for subscribers and is broadcast fortnightly, on Thursdays, from 15:00 to 16:00.

Wrong choice and market risk

The financial planner says that losing money on private pension is something that can, yes, happen. One of the reasons is to make the wrong choice of the pension plan that best suits your profile.

In private pension plans, you must choose between VGBL (Free Benefit Generating Life) and PGBL (Free Benefit Generating Plan) and between progressive or regressive taxation.

The other reason is the market risk itself — not having guaranteed profitability in the end. “Whenever we put money in an investment fund, be it traditional or a private pension fund, it will have some balances [volatilidade]; some more, some less,” she says.

Therefore, according to her, if you redeem the money at this moment of fall, there are chances of not having any profitability or of having a loss.

“Naturally, any investment that we make has a risk attached to it. A risk of the manager breaking, the market, the asset, the country. There is no risk-free investment”, he declares.

