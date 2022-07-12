PT killed by Bolsonarista said 2 months ago that left-wing police officers would be ‘first victims’ of political violence, says friend

  • Nathalia Passarinho – @npassarinho
  • From BBC News Brazil in London

Marcelo Arruda

Credit, Courtesy Fabio Vargas

photo caption,

Marcelo Arruda, in the background, in red, participated in a seminar on combating violence two months before he died and predicted that left-wing security agents, like him, would be the ‘first victim’ of an escalation of political violence. In the photo, Fábio Vargas appears right next to Arruda

Municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, killed by a Bolsonarista, said in a lecture two months before he died that left-wing security agents, not aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), like himself, would be “the first victims” of a escalation of political violence in the country.

The report is by lawyer and law professor Fábio Aristimunho Vargas, who sat next to Arruda at a seminar for young people on combating violence, in Foz do Iguaçu (Paraná), on May 14. The two spoke at the event entitled “Youth Workshop Against Violence” and, for Vargas, the speech of the municipal guard seemed a harbinger of what was to come.

A little less than two months later, Arruda would be shot dead by federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who invaded Arruda’s birthday party on Saturday (9) shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro” and started shooting. The theme of the municipal guard party was the PT and the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Arruda, who was also armed, retaliated after being hit and, before dying, shot Guaranho, who was taken to hospital in serious condition.

