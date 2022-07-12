PT killed by Bolsonarista said 2 months ago that left-wing police officers would be ‘first victims’ of political violence, says friend

Nathalia Passarinho – @npassarinho

From BBC News Brazil in London

1 hour ago

Credit, Courtesy Fabio Vargas photo caption, Marcelo Arruda, in the background, in red, participated in a seminar on combating violence two months before he died and predicted that left-wing security agents, like him, would be the ‘first victim’ of an escalation of political violence. In the photo, Fábio Vargas appears right next to Arruda

Municipal guard Marcelo Aloizio de Arruda, killed by a Bolsonarista, said in a lecture two months before he died that left-wing security agents, not aligned with President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), like himself, would be “the first victims” of a escalation of political violence in the country.

The report is by lawyer and law professor Fábio Aristimunho Vargas, who sat next to Arruda at a seminar for young people on combating violence, in Foz do Iguaçu (Paraná), on May 14. The two spoke at the event entitled “Youth Workshop Against Violence” and, for Vargas, the speech of the municipal guard seemed a harbinger of what was to come.

A little less than two months later, Arruda would be shot dead by federal criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho, who invaded Arruda’s birthday party on Saturday (9) shouting “Aqui é Bolsonaro” and started shooting. The theme of the municipal guard party was the PT and the candidacy of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Arruda, who was also armed, retaliated after being hit and, before dying, shot Guaranho, who was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Credit, Facebook/Marcelo Arruda photo caption, Marcelo Arruda was killed when he celebrated his 50th birthday at a party with PT decorations and images of Lula

Fábio Vargas told BBC News Brazil that the municipal guard, who was a PT member, said he felt “targeted” for being a left-wing security agent.

“What he said at this very event is that left-wing policemen like him would be the first victims in an eventual authoritarian escalation in the country. They would be the first to fall, as he explained at the seminar, to prevent them from passing on strategic knowledge to a resistance democratic”, he said.

“In other words, these left-wing security agents would be the first targets in any attempt at democratic rupture that was established in the country. And, unfortunately, he was the first to fall. He was the first victim of this prediction that he himself made, unfortunately. .”

Treated as ‘enemies’

Vargas says that Arruda was active in debates on public security, housing and social assistance in Foz do Iguaçu, in addition to being known for having been a candidate for vice mayor for the PT.

According to the lawyer, the municipal guard publicly expressed concern that Bolsonaro’s narrative of classifying the left and the PT “as enemies” could turn into violence, especially against police officers who disagree with the government’s vision.

Credit, REUTERS/Christian Rizz photo caption, Arruda was buried in an atmosphere of great commotion this Tuesday (12)

“He said that, as a left-wing policeman, he would be more targeted with this behavior of treating the other as an enemy, this criminal law of the enemy that, according to him, Bolsonaro has been trying to implement in the country, criminalizing the left-wing posture, invoking the use of weapons and encouraging their militancy to be fierce. He said that at the event,” Vargas told BBC News Brasil.

“Marcelo felt targeted. In that same event, he had already made this alert about this position in which he and other teammates found themselves, of being more targeted.”

‘First to kill and die’

A specialist in the study of the relationship between violence and politics, Professor Gabriel Feltran, from the Federal University of São Carlos (UFScar), agrees with the assessment made by Arruda before he died.

For Feltran, who also studies the politicization of the police, security agents are more likely to commit political violence and also suffer aggression if they are not “aligned” with the dominant ideology of the rest of the corporation.

“Where we see more clearly the consolidation of an idea that we live in a society at war is in the military police. And this idea of ​​war of one part of a population against another is expanding as a militarist ideology by the other security forces, such as civil police, municipal guards, criminal police”, explains the sociologist, who is also the author of the book “Irmãos: uma História do PCC”.

Credit, YouTube playback photo caption, In a campaign act in 2018, Bolsonaro defended the shooting of the ‘petralhada’

The crime that resulted in Arruda’s death involved two armed security agents: a municipal guard and a federal penal agent. Some time ago, these two functions did not provide for carrying a weapon, but there has been, according to Feltran, a “militarization” of the different security careers in the country in recent years, especially under the Bolsonaro government.

“I think that police officers are the most likely to commit hate crimes insofar as they are, through their institutions and police sociability, instilled in hatred. The idea of ​​a citizen police is a far cry from what we have today in Brazil,” he told BBC News Brazil.

“What is the difference between a citizen police and a warrior police? The citizen police considers that we live in a democracy in which there are 220 million citizens. And these citizens have to be protected by the police. We are far from that. we have in Brazil is a logic that there are workers and bandits. There are citizens and bandits.”

Expansion of the notion of ‘bandit’

For Feltran, the same logic spread among conservative layers in Brazil that “a good bandit is a dead bandit” is expanding, through hate speech, to politics, with the defense that a group considered corrupt or “bandit” is excised.

“The profile of 75% to 85% of our homicides in Brazil is male, young, black, slum dwellers. For these, the anti-democratic logic is built that one can kill at will, because they would be criminals. They would have no right, would not be part of citizenship. Now, this border (of exclusion) is widening for groups that do not support Bolsonaro’s nation project”, he says.

Feltran cites as examples of recent violent episodes the murder of councilor Marielle Franco (PSOL), in the city of Rio de Janeiro, and the execution of indigenist Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Philips by illegal fishermen in the Amazon. He also points to the growing violence in police operations, such as in Jacarezinho, in 2021, and in Vila Cruzeiro, this year, considered the two most lethal in the history of the State of Rio de Janeiro.

“It doesn’t take a lot of sophistication for us to see the connections between these events. I wouldn’t treat this event (Marcelo Arruda’s murder) as something isolated. Like an episode of a madman who decided to go there and shoot someone else. that he didn’t know. It’s not about that, on the contrary. For me, we have to link the events of violence that have been happening in Brazil, in the social context, in the political context, in the economic context.”

Credit, Carla Carniel photo caption, Bolsonaro has already spoken of ‘shooting’ PT members and using ‘granadinha’ to kill Lula and opposition politicians

For the sociologist, the murder of the PT municipal guard is no longer a reflection of the rhetoric of violence in politics that, according to him, began to gain strength in 2013 and intensified under the Bolsonaro government.

“This is a very classic crime of political violence, marked by hatred, because the two men did not know each other. A large majority of homicides in Brazil happen between people who know each other and who accumulate conflicts over time, until it breaks out. In this case, no, it’s a hate crime,” he says.

“The criminal police officer heard that there was a party held by a PT. He goes there and he says: ‘I’m going to kill everyone’. Because he imagines in his head that PTismo is a cancer of society, which has to be extirpated, a idea nurtured in the Bolsonaro government.”

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, refuted claims that his statements produce concrete acts of violence, saying: “To say that these and many other violent acts are not, but decontextualized phrases that encourage violence is to attack people’s intelligence. Neither the worst, nor the most evil. force of expression used will be more serious than concrete and recurring facts”.

He also accused the left of being violent and rescued the episode in which he was stabbed in the 2018 campaign. , has mental disorders and acted alone. Also in the last election, Lula’s pre-campaign caravan was met with gunfire in Paraná, but no one was hurt. And last Friday (7/8), a man threw an explosive device with feces and urine in the middle of a rally of the former president, in Rio de Janeiro.

On Twitter, Lula expressed solidarity with the families of Arruda and Guaranho, in addition to arguing that the Bolsonarista acted “stimulated by an irresponsible president”. “I also ask for understanding and solidarity with the relatives of José da Rocha Guaranho, who lost a father and a husband to a hate speech stimulated by an irresponsible president,” she said.

Bolsonaro also spoke about the case on social media, but did not mourn the death of the municipal guard or offer condolences to Arruda’s family. “We dispense with any kind of support from those who practice violence against opponents. To these types of people, I ask that, for consistency, change sides and support the left”, he wrote when reposting a 2018 message on Twitter.