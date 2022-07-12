PT will ask the PGR to federalize an investigation into the murder of a PT member by a Bolsonarista supporter; Gleisi attributes violence to Bolsonaro’s ‘hate movement’ | Elections 2022 in Sao Paulo

“There has to be a very strong action in this regard and a movement of civil society in support”, said Gleisi after a meeting on security with the coordination of the PT campaign in a hotel in the capital of São Paulo. “It is not a common crime, it involves a political issue and it is not [fato] isolated.”

According to the PT president, a meeting is being organized with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) this Tuesday (12), between the party and other parties, in which a “memorial of political violence” should be presented, with recent facts, and a call for a campaign for a peaceful election.

“We think that the TSE has to run a campaign warning about political violence. The TSE campaigns on the importance of the female vote, on the importance of the youth vote, it has to campaign on the importance of a peaceful election”, he said.

And he added: “Election is not a field of war, where you eliminate the opponent. [Em] election you debate proposals, you debate ideas and you have to have respect. That [violência] It’s recent, it has a name and an address: it’s a movement that was started by Jair Bolsonaro, it’s a hate movement.”

Also according to the PT deputy, at the moment, the greatest security for the campaign and the pre-candidates “is the people on the street”.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (Rede), who also participated in the meeting, said that last Thursday (7th) live by Bolsonaro was a “dog whistle” to encourage violence on the part of his supporters. The pre-candidates Ciro Gomes (PDT) and Simone Tebet (MDB) will also be invited to sign the application to the TSE.

“We are asking for a hearing for tomorrow with the Superior Electoral Court, with the president and the members of the court where we will file a representation so that the hate speech in the campaign is held accountable. This representation is already being prepared, for any act of incitement to crime. , the so-called dog whistles that Bolsonaro usually makes”, said the senator.

“It’s good to remember that last Thursday he made a public statement telling his supporters that they knew what had to be done. From Saturday to Sunday, what you are all following happened, so it’s a logic of the fascist campaign. , incense hate speech, even in a veiled way, what is commonly called a ‘dog whistle’ for mobilization, so this has to be criminalized.”

During last week’s livestream, the president told his supporters: “You know what’s at stake, you know how to prepare. Not for a new Capitol, nobody wants to invade anything. We know what we have to do before elections.” He also said that he will invite ambassadors from all countries to participate this week in a meeting where he will talk about the Brazilian electoral system. The president has always criticized the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) and the electoral system, but never presented evidence against electronic voting machines.

“The crimes that are in progress have a mobilizer and a motivator: his name is Jair Messias Bolsonaro. (…) The TSE has to take immediate action”, concluded Randolfe.

Rui Falcão, communications coordinator for the PT-PSB ticket campaign, said that it is necessary to contain the wave of violence and intolerance arising from Bolsonarism.

2 of 2 PT Marcelo Arruda (left) was killed by Jorge Guaranho (right), Bolsonaro supporter — Photo: Reproduction PT Marcelo Arruda (left) was killed by Jorge Guaranho (right), Bolsonaro supporter – Photo: Reproduction

The crime took place in the early hours of Sunday (10). Municipal guard and PT treasurer Marcelo Arruda, 50, was shot dead at his own birthday party – themed by the Workers’ Party and former President Lula – by federal criminal police officer Jorge Guaranho.

Guaranho was wounded by the municipal guard, who was also armed, and is hospitalized in the city. He was placed in preventive detention. Prosecutor Tiago Lisboa Mendonça informed that as soon as the agent is ready, he will be heard.