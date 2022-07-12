





Public Ministry of Ceará opens action against Léo Lins Photo: RD1

The Public Ministry of the State of Ceará (MPCE), through the 4th Prosecutor’s Office for the Defense of the Elderly and Persons with Disabilities, filed a Public Civil Action (ACP) against comedian Léo Lins this Monday, 11th.

“The ACP aims to prevent the comedian from continuing to make prejudiced jokes against people with disabilities, the elderly and other minorities. Lins has a show scheduled in Fortaleza on July 30th. Established after representation of the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) section Ceará, the MPCE action also asks that the Justice determine the imposition of a fine in the amount of R$ 20 thousand for each disrespectful mention of any minorities that may be made during the show”, says the official statement of the MPCE.

The body considered prejudiced the videos released by Léo Lins with jokes about Northeasterners, children with hydrocephalus, deaf people and people affected by Parkinson’s disease and stuttering, and reinforced that Brazil is a signatory to the International Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities

“Article 4 of the Convention establishes that the States Parties – which includes Brazil – undertake to ensure and promote the full exercise of all human rights and fundamental freedoms by all persons with disabilities, without any type of discrimination on grounds of of their disability. In view of this, the nations that have incorporated the convention with constitutional status must commit to taking all measures to eliminate discrimination based on disability, on the part of any person, organization or private company”, highlighted the MPCE.

Last week, the Brazilian Bar Association Section of Ceará sent a representation to the Public Ministry of Ceará in which it asks for “the measures it deems appropriate” with regard to the speech of Léo Lins about the Telethon and a child with hydrocephalus. After the repercussion of the case, the comedian was fired from the program ‘The Noite com Danilo Gentili’, on SBT.

“I think Telethon is really cool, because they help children with all kinds of problems. I saw a video of a boy from the countryside of Ceará with hydrocephalus. The good thing is that the only place in the city where there is water is his head. The family didn’t even have it removed, they installed a well. Now the father draws the water for his son and everyone is happy and taking a bath”, said the comedian.

“It is necessary to say that “jokes” of this nature are unworthy of being broadcast. The repeated lack of sensitivity and lack of respect shown by the artist reaffirms that, in the search for moments of prominence and applause, human beings can be cold and mean. that we support freedom of expression, but that facts of this nature cannot be exempt from the law. The inertia of institutions in the face of something so reprehensible is not what is expected in a democratic state of law. repudiation have already been issued by various bodies and entities in Brazil and, we realize that they are not very effective. , highlights the document signed by the president of the Commission for the Defense of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities of the OAB Ceará, Emerson Maia Damasceno, in addition to the president and vice-president of the section, Jo see Erinaldo Dantas Filho and Christiane do Vale Leitão.

The representation also reinforces the determination of article 88 of the Brazilian Law of Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities (nº 13.146/2015). “Practicing, inducing or inciting discrimination against a person due to his or her disability: Penalty – imprisonment, from 1 (one) to 3 (three) years, and a fine. The penalty is increased by 1/3 (one third) if the victim be under the care and responsibility of the agent. If any of the crimes provided for in the caput of this article is committed through the media or publication of any nature: Penalty – imprisonment, from 2 (two) to 5 (five) years , and fine”.

O blog overcoming limits he couldn’t get in touch with Léo Lins’ team or with the comedian.

Hydrocephalus is the name given to the accumulation of fluid inside the skull, between the skull bone and the brain. A person can be born with hydrocephalus or acquire this condition after having other conditions such as meningitis, tumor, infection, trauma and even in the aging process when our brain loses volume.

On the 7th, Léo Lins posted a video on Instagram that shows his visit to an AACD unit and, in the caption, comments “in a world of appearances, for me the essence is worth”.

On the same day that Léo Lins’ speech was published, The AACD published on social media a note of vehement repudiationhighlighted that article 88 of the Brazilian Inclusion Law provides for a fine and imprisonment for anyone who “practices, induces or incites discrimination against a person due to his or her disability” and says he awaits an apology.

After the announcement of the resignation, Léo Lins also posted on Instagram a video with ironies about “bubbles” and the “pink world”.

In 2020, the comedian was involved in another controversy related to people with disabilities and engaged in an exchange of offenses with autistic people and family members of autistic people, after Aline Mineiro, the comedian’s girlfriend at the time, published a video in which he cites the term autistic. “As with all parties, he doesn’t say anything, he’s a little autistic,” said Aline.