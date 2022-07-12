quarter final awards

Since undergoing a transformation in 2013, the Copa do Brasil has become the most attractive competition in national football. The CBF, which nine years ago established the knockout tournament in an annual format and with the presence of the clubs that are in Libertadores, boosted the amounts paid in awards and valued its product.

Not for nothing, it has become common manifestations of fans, and even of the clubs themselves, every time a team advances from stage: ‘faz o Pix, CBF’ is a common phrase in the knockout championship.

As of today, with the start of the round of 16 return matches of the Copa do Brasil, eight teams will receive a millionaire amount for advancing to the quarterfinals.

According to the competition’s regulations in 2022, each team that passes the round of 16 will pocket more BRL 3.9 million.

This Tuesday, Athletico-PR and Bahia compete for a spot in the Arena da Baixada after 2-1 of the people of Paraná in Fonte Nova. In addition, Cruzeiro tries to take the advantage of Fluminense, also from 2 to 1, in a duel at Mineirão.

Goiás x Atlético-GO (0-0 on the first leg), Ceará x Fortaleza (0-2), Santos x Corinthians (0-4) and Flamengo x Atlético-MG (1-2) shake up the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday . Finally, Palmeiras x São Paulo (0 to 1) and Botafogo x América-MG (0 to 3) close the disputes on Thursday.

Brazil Cup Awards