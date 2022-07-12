Rain, wind and cold after summer heat in the dead of winter

Rain, wind and cold in Rio Grande do Sul after a very hot start to the week. A cold front advanced in the late afternoon of this Monday through the state of Rio Grande do Sul and had already changed the weather in the West, Northwest, Center and South of Rio Grande do Sul with rain, isolated thunderstorms and strong gusts of wind accompanying a sharp decline in temperature. The satellite image at 18:00 showed the cloud band of the frontal system that was accompanied by many rays (red dots) in some municipalities.

To get an idea of ​​the size of the weather change that is on its way to cities that still record very high temperatures and wind from the North quadrant and from the North in the Northeast of Rio Grande do Sul, the temperature at 16:00 was only 12.2ºC in Livramento with rain and south wind gusts of 70 km/h that brought a thermal sensation of 7ºC while in Campo Bom, in Greater Porto Alegre, it was 31ºC with sun and north wind.

The cold front is advancing rapidly under an environment of low atmospheric pressure and produces a sudden change in time as the wave passes. There is a rapid exchange of air masses, from hot to cold, with wind rotation from North to South, which occurs with strong gusts and which alone can be intense with gale conditions.

The most current forecast indicates a cold front reaching much of Rio Grande do Sul until the end of this Monday with instability arriving in cities further north and northeast of the state at the end of the day and in the dawn of this Tuesday. Porto Alegre will have the arrival of the front with rain and risk of strong wind on Monday night. In Santa Catarina and part of Paraná, especially the West and Southwest, the weather change occurs this Tuesday.

The change in weather takes place from the west of southern Brazil because a mass of cold air with continental trajectory advances through the interior of the continent. In front of the front advances very hot air brought by a jet stream at low levels of the atmosphere and which was responsible this Monday for gusts of wind from the North quadrant in different regions of Rio Grande do Sul.

The dawn of this Tuesday has many clouds and rain still in most regions of Rio Grande do Sul with risk of hail storms and winds in the North Half. The weather, however, begins to improve from the west and as the day progresses, the instability moves away with the advance of dry and cold air.

Therefore, the day that starts with rain in the North and East Half will later have better weather with the sun appearing with clouds. Tuesday starts with cold and south wind, even moderate to strong. The afternoon will be cool to mild with highs much lower than yesterday. Very cold tonight, when the day lows occur.

Too hot before the cold front

Hours before the arrival of the cold front, this Monday afternoon was marked by strong heat for this time of year in several cities in the northern half of Rio Grande do Sul that were under the effect of the jet stream at low levels. Maximums above 30ºC were observed, for example, in Greater Porto Alegre, in the valleys and in the Northwest. Even in Serra Gaúcha it was hot with 27.1ºC in Serafina Correa. See the maximums above 30ºC today in Rio Grande do Sul:

Parobé: 32.2°C

Santa Cruz do Sul: 31.5°C

Venancio Aires: 31.1°C

Good Field: 31.0°C

Happy: 30.9°C

Slabs: 30.7°C

Townhouse Step: 30.7°C

São Leopoldo: 30.7°C

Santa Rosa: 30.5°C

Teutonia: 30.5°C

Mainstay: 30.3°C

Roque Gonzales: 30.3°C

Porto Xavier: 30.2°C

Santa Maria: 30.1°C

Porto Alegre: 30.0°C

In the context of historical climatology, this Monday’s highs in a large number of municipalities were far above normal for this time of year. The 30.0ºC recorded at the station in the east of Porto Alegre represent a maximum 10.3ºC above the average maximum for the month of July (series 1991-2020).

As a comparison, the historical average maximum in January in Porto Alegre is 31.0ºC, that is, today’s maximum, in July, at the height of winter, was only 1ºC below the maximum average of the hottest month of the year in the city. Today’s 30ºC in Porto Alegre, by the way, equals the historical maximum average of December (30.0ºC) and exceeds that of March (29.2ºC).

If a day in January in the capital of Rio Grande do Sul had a maximum with a deviation of 10.3ºC above the historical normal, as it happened today, the maximum temperature in the city would reach 42.3ºC, which never happened, since the official heat record in the capital is 40.7ºC on 1/1/1943. The example shows how the heat was far from normal in July this Monday in the city. In 2005, Porto Alegre reached 32.2ºC in July.

Rain and thunderstorms

There is a high risk of storms in the passage of the cold front in places that are still hot and that have not yet had the arrival of the frontal system. There is a possibility of both strong wind and isolated hail, but the biggest concern is the risk of windstorms. The system moves quickly and with the very rapid change of air masses, from hot to cold, the danger of strong wind increases.

Windstorms alone can be strong to intense with potential for damage. As they are localized events, it is not possible to say exactly which cities will be punished more strongly by the wind, but all regions of Rio Grande do Sul are at risk of gusts of wind in the front passage, as well as Santa Catarina and the Southwest of Paraná. There are data indicating very strong wind, for example, in the Southern Plateau of Santa Catarina with gusts above 100 km/h and that at the top of Morro da Igreja and other peaks in the region can be exceptionally strong.

Given the positioning of the jet stream at low levels at the end of the day and in the early hours of Tuesday, the risk of strong isolated gales will be greater in the North Half of Rio Grande do Sul, in Santa Catarina and in the Southwest of Paraná. With the divergent pattern of wind (shear) even the risk of tornado activity cannot be ruled out.

cold after heat

With the cold front, it gets very cold. The cold air mass takes over Rio Grande do Sul this Tuesday and brings a winter day to the gauchos, the day after millions of people in the state have experienced a very hot afternoon with typical summer maximums in several cities. The highs this Tuesday should be significantly lower than those of today, almost 20ºC below the marks of the afternoon of this Monday in some cities with forecast of 12ºC to 15ºC in most of the cities of Rio Grande do Sul in the middle of the afternoon of this Tuesday.

Tuesday starts cold, but the minimum does not occur at dawn. The lowest marks on Tuesday are forecast for the end of the day, at night, when the thermometers should mark around 3ºC to 5ºC on the border with Uruguay and in Campanha. In Porto Alegre and region, the temperature during the beginning and the middle of the morning should be between 10ºC and 12ºC, but at the end of the day it can be 7ºC to 8ºC in the region, preceding a very cold Wednesday dawn.