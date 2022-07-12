Rape: another woman claims to be the victim of an anesthesiologist arrested – 07/11/2022 – Daily life

A second woman appeared at the São João Meriti Women’s Office, in Baixada Fluminense, to testify against the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra. He was arrested in the act in the early hours of Monday (11) for the rape of a patient who was doped and was undergoing a cesarean section at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart.

Relatives of a 23-year-old woman told police that she was also a victim of rape during a cesarean section performed at the same hospital on July 6. Her mother claims that her daughter came out of the procedure totally drugged and that she woke up only the next day at night.

According to the mother, the daughter woke up with a white substance on her neck. Initially, the family thought it was the result of some hospital procedure. When she watched the news on Monday and saw that the doctor had been arrested, she concluded that her daughter had also been a victim of rape.

Delegate responsible for the case, Barbara Lomba says that, in order to determine whether the patient was really a victim of rape, it will be necessary to “pull the chart, see why [houve] sedation, verify which team was present and which procedures [o anestesista] adopted”.

In an interview with journalists, the second victim said she is outraged because the doctor would have taken advantage of a vulnerable moment to commit the crime. She stated that she wants the anesthesiologist to stay in jail for a long time and for other women to report him.

The family was already going through a difficult time, as the twins were born prematurely. One ended up dying and was buried this Sunday (10). The other is still in the NICU.

The mother said that Bezerra came to the operating room after the cesarean section and acted normally, as if nothing had happened. The patient’s husband was not allowed to accompany the surgery.

The anesthesiologist was arrested after health care workers filmed him putting his penis in the patient’s mouth during surgery. The case was revealed by TV Globo and the content of the videos was confirmed by the report.

According to the police, suspicious of the doctor’s attitude, nurses at the hospital decided to use a cell phone device to record what he did during surgeries.

The suspect was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person, a crime that carries a penalty of 8 to 15 years in prison. In a note, the lawyer Hugo Novais, who defends the anesthesiologist, said that he will comment on the accusation after having access to the depositions and other evidence presented at the custody hearing.

In the images, the patient appears lying on the stretcher, unconscious. A sheet spread over two iron bars separates the other doctors, who perform the cesarean section, from Bezerra, who is standing next to the woman’s head.

At one point, he takes the penis out of his pants and puts it in the patient’s mouth, while looking to the sides several times. The violence goes on for about ten minutes. Finally, the anesthesiologist wipes the victim’s face and penis with a tissue.