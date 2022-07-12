Rapporteur backs off and withdraws imposition of LDO’s secret budget

Marcos do Val’s decision takes place after a conversation with leaders this Monday, 11; for Rodrigo Pacheco, the moment was ‘inopportune’ for change

Committee on Constitution, Justice and Citizenship (CCJ) holds a meeting with 18 items. Among them, PEC 91/2019, which changes the procedure for appreciating provisional measures. In a statement, Senator Marcos do Val (Citizenship-ES).



The Senate President, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), announced the withdrawal of the imposition of the rapporteur’s amendments in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO). According to him, the decision came from the rapporteur Marcos do Val (Podemos-ES) after a conversation with leaders this Monday, 11th. For Pacheco, the assessment is that it was an “inopportune moment” for inclusion. “I congratulate you on your choice, because, in fact, if imposition can be something positive at some point, there needs to be a better assimilation of these rapporteur’s amendments, as happened with the individual and bench amendments, which in at some point the exact improvement took place”, defended Rodrigo Pacheco.

The vote on the Budget Guidelines Bill (LDO) for 2023 by the National Congress was scheduled to start at 3 pm this Monday. The proposal foresees a deficit in public accounts of up to R$ 65.91 billion and a minimum wage of R$ 1,294 for next year. As Jovem Pan showed, the president of the National Congress had already shown his dissatisfaction with the possibility of imposing an imposition on the execution of the rapporteur-general’s amendments, also known as secret budget –, which would oblige the government to make the transfers, expected to reach R$ 16.5 billion this year. In Rodrigo Pacheco’s assessment, Marcos do Val’s move was considered rushed, since the amendments of the general rapporteur, the RP-9, have been questioned in the Federal Supreme Court (STF).