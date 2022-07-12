Recession or stagflation? What animal is that? – Money Times

The change of fear in financial marketwith the dragon inflation losing space to the ghost of recessionscares the investorswho are concerned about the impact of rising prices and interest rates fees in the global economy. After all, what differentiates the stages of activity in terms of economic growth?

THE recession is characterized by the fall in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and the length of the setback period results in different parameters. It is common to say that two consecutive quarters of GDP contraction constitute a recession technical, while a cycle of sharp decline in activity represents an economic depression.

Stagnation, on the other hand, happens when a country’s economic growth is below potential, resulting in weak readings of the GDP. Stagflation is a variant of this scenario, in which low economic growth is accompanied by high inflation rates.

What animal is that?

There is no consensus in the financial market regarding the current economic scenario in the world or regarding the horizon ahead.

For the chief economist of Infinity Asset, Jason Vieira, the fear about the risk of a recession it’s just a ghost. “They are painting a recession as if it were on a global basis”, he evaluates. Vieira considers that the United States will not let the economy register a negative series of GDP, while emerging countries should continue growing.

It is worth remembering that the last time the United States it’s the Brazil recorded two or more readings of falling GDP was shortly after the start of the pandemic. In the first quarter of 2020, the US economy dropped 5.1% and sank 31.2% in the following three months.

Here in Brazil, there were two periods of recession technique. The first two quarters of 2020 were down 2.2% and 8.9%. And then, there was another moment of decline between the second and third quarter of 2021. The deceleration was 0.3% and 0.1%.

However, it is Europe that is in great danger. “The euro is already pricing in a deep recession”, warned in a report by BCA Research. For the Canadian consultancy team, the single currency has been sinking and is on the verge of parity against the dollar, also reflecting the currency’s strength in relation to global peers.

Rabobank’s senior macro strategist, Bas van Geffen, believes that a recession it’s basically collateral damage to the Federal Reserve’s mission to rein in rising inflation, with interest rate tightening impacting growth.

That is, the risk is more of a stagnation than a longer sequence of economic downturns. “And this time around, the Fed is unlikely to succumb to pressure to return interest rates to zero if the economy falters,” says the Rabobank strategist in a report.

*Collaboration Juliana Américo

