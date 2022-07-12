Recordings point to the payment of bribes to police for not investigating drug dealers in MG; ‘are you going to get the R$ 40 thousand or not?’ | Minas Gerais

“Are you going to take the R$ 40 (thousand) or not?”, said lawyer Diego Ferreira de Matos, in a recording made during investigations into the payment of bribes to civil police officers in Minas Gerais.

He was informing one of the agents involved in the scheme that a drug dealer had already raised the required money so that he would not be investigated.

Operation investigates employees of three Civil Police departments for money laundering

“He’s a straight guy, he won’t owe anything, understand?”, said the lawyer.

The policeman responds, “but do you think you could get the R$50 (thousand) this week yet?”.

The Public Ministry (MP) and the Civil Police Internal Affairs investigate employees of at least three Civil Police departments. They are suspected of participating in a corruption and money laundering scheme.

1 of 2 Audios point to bribes between drug dealers and police — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Audios point to bribes between drug dealers and police — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Investigations began more than a year ago. According to the MP, drug dealers in Belo Horizonte paid bribes to civil police officers so that they would stop fighting drug trafficking.

“Their great performance was precisely to see their criminal business prosper and evolve without obstacles from a serious police investigation. On some occasions it involved failure to comply with arrest warrants, not always simple omission, but sometimes failure to execute an arrest warrant,” said prosecutor Peterson Queiroz Araújo.

Images obtained exclusively from TV Globo show the delivery of the money. According to prosecutors, the packages were passed on in quick meetings, in the middle of the street, so as not to attract attention. (see video above)

2 of 2 Money was passed on in quick meetings, say investigations — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Money was passed on in quick meetings, say investigations – Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

One of the police officers suspected of involvement in the scheme is Gabriel Bacelette Gonçalves de Jesus. He is also a partner in a vehicle company. Based on a report by the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf)he moved more than R$ 44 million.

According to the MP, bank transactions are absolutely anomalous and incompatible with a market whose main activity is the retail trade of used vehicles.

At the end of June, the Public Ministry and the Civil Police Internal Affairs carried out an operation to dismantle the group. 39 search and seizure warrants were executed.. Ten people were arrested, including lawyer Diego Ferreira de Matos and civil police officer Gabriel Bacelette.

Another three civil police officers and a drug dealer are on the run. Investigations continue and the MP investigates the participation of other police officers in crimes of corruption, money laundering and association with drug trafficking.

The defense of police officer Gabriel Bacelette said he will speak up as soon as he has access to all the documents of the investigation.

THE TV Globo also sought the defense of lawyer Diego Ferreira de Matos, but we have not yet had a response.

According to the Civil Police, between 2019 and 2021, 65 agents suffered disciplinary sanctions that ended in dismissals from the corporation.