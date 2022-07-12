Rejected SUVs: see 5 models that are skidding in sales

SUVs are the current darlings of the market, right? Well, not all of them: the monthly balance sheet of the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) shows that, while some models add up to large volumes of license plates and remain among the best-selling cars in the country, others are mere extras, with commercial performance pitiful.

SUVs with low sales

Based on the sales ranking of last June released by Fenabrave, VRUM listed 5 SUVs that are forgotten by consumers and add up to low sales numbers.

The list included only models from general brands: premium vehicles, with higher prices, were left out, precisely because they, naturally, have lower sales figures. Check out!

1- Renault Captur

Renault Captur is the least sold national compact SUV on the market

Renault currently sells two SUVs in Brazil: the Duster and the Captur. The first manages to maintain a reasonable average of sales: it totaled 1,839 registrations last June and 9,537 in the first half of 2022. The numbers of the second, in turn, were 209 and 2,446, respectively.

And the Renault Captur received, about a year ago, a series of improvements, which include a discreet restyling, improvements in the finish and the adoption of a turboflex engine. The changes, however, had little effect on sales, which never took off in the Brazilian market.

VRUM has already driven the Renault Captur with a turbo engine: check out the video review!

2- Volkswagen Taos

Taos has not been able to take advantage of the size of Volkswagen’s sales network

A real paradox occurs with Volkswagen’s SUVs: while the compact T-Cross is the segment leader, the medium Taos is nothing more than a mere supporting role. In June, the model obtained only 837 licenses. The result accumulated in the first six months of the year is also disappointing, with 3,900 vehicles sold.

Although Volkswagen, like several other manufacturers, has been facing problems with the supply of some components, the commercial performance of the Taos is well below the segment average. The Jeep Compass, which leads the category, sold, just in the last month, 6,104 units: in the first half, the direct competitor already accumulates 31,029 license plates.

3- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Restyling still hasn’t boosted sales of the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Another medium model that is failing to take off in the market is the Eclipse Cross. Initially, the latest of Mitsubishi’s SUVs was criticized due to the design of the rear. The manufacturer provided a restyling last March, but sales, at least so far, have not reacted.

Sales are even worse than those of the Volkswagen Taos: last June, the Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross had only 358 units sold, while in the first half of the year, license plates were no more than 1,562.

4- Hyundai New Tucson

Current Tucson did not repeat the success of the first generation, nor that of the ix35

The New Tucson even deserves a teaspoon, since, according to unofficial information, Grupo Caoa would have suspended its assembly in Anápolis (GO). That’s because the company would be planning to launch the new generation, with hybrid propulsion. However, the case is that the sales of the model had already been skidding since previous years.

In 2022, the situation has not changed: the model only registered 240 units in June and 2,079 in the first half. And look at that Hyundai has a tradition in the midsize SUV segment: it is worth remembering that the first generation of the Tucson and the ix35 had great sales figures.

5- Ford Territory

Based on the Chinese Yusheng S330 SUV, the Territory is an outsider’s nest within the Ford range

None of the midsize SUVs sell worse than the Ford Territory. As much as it has prices slightly higher than the other models in the segment (in part, because it comes from China and pays import tax), the fact is that sales never left idle.

Last month, the Territory sold a mere 95 units. In the first semester, the result is equally poor, with only 573 registrations. Possibly, the Chinese design weighs against the SUV, which means that there are few points in common with other models of the brand, in addition to the wear and tear that the closing of factories in Brazil caused to Ford’s image.