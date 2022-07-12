Reports and documents confirm moral harassment at Prevent Senior to prescribe ‘Covid kit’, and MPT studies to propose conduct adjustment | Sao Paulo

The investigations in the labor area involving the complaints against the health operator Prevent Senior during the Covid-19 pandemic have entered the final stretch, and the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT) must propose a Term of Adjustment of Conduct (TAC) to the company in the next month. If signed, the operator must undertake to adjust any conduct considered illegal and begin to comply with the law. If you disrespect the clauses, the operator can be punished in court.

Since last year, prosecutors have heard doctors and other witnesses, as well as nurses, nursing technicians and administrative staff at Prevent’s units. THE GloboNews found that reports and documentary evidence confirmed the practice of organizational moral harassmentwith episodes of pressure, embarrassment and threats for the operator’s doctors to prescribe and distribute the so-called “Covid kit”, composed of medicines without proven effectiveness to treat the disease.

In the labor area, the operator is the subject of investigations on suspicion of organizational moral harassment and exposure of professionals to the coronavirus, conducted by the task force that must propose the TAC. The MPT task force awaits documents from the Municipal Health Department of São Paulo to finalize the investigation into irregularities in the work environment that have exposed professionals to the virus.

The group of labor prosecutors is also investigating complaints of non-compliance, by Prevent, with measures to guarantee the health and safety of employees during the pandemic. The proceedings were initiated after the reports of patients, family members and doctors given to the press and to the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) of the Senate that configure suspicion of irregularities in labor matters.

On another investigation front, prosecutors are also investigating the practice of “pejotization” of doctors and reporting sexual harassment. Both procedures are still in progress. In the state and federal criminal sphere, Prevent Senior is investigated for using experimentally, illegally and without patients’ knowledge of the so-called “Covid kit”.

In the civil area of ​​the Public Ministry, the company signed in October last year another Term of Adjustment of Conduct with the Public Health Prosecutor, when the operator undertook not to distribute the “Covid kit” anymore. The MP-SP says that the company has complied with the TAC.

Prevent Senior informed, in a note, that it supports the investigations carried out by the Public Ministry of Labor and “has provided all the requested clarifications”. “However, it did not have access to the eventual conclusions of the investigations. Therefore, it cannot comment on them. Prevent Senior has always respected medical autonomy and has never forced its professionals to prescribe any treatments”, says the text.

A meeting is planned for the beginning of August between representatives of the civil area of ​​the Public Ministry of São Paulo, with the MPT and the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) to discuss the progress of the work and the “responsibilities of making” a moral damage agreement. collective to be proposed to the operator. THE GloboNews found out that the investigators’ idea is to sign a joint document with the operator, which will define an amount of compensation for damages caused to doctors and other health employees, in addition to company patients.

The Federal Public Ministry (MPF) of São Paulo, for example, investigates carrying out a research experimentally and without authorization from the National Commission for Ethics and Research (Conep) with the use of ineffective drugs for Covid-19 in hospitalized patients. or who sought medical care at Prevent units. In another line of investigation, the MPF investigates whether the health operator subjected employees to risks for the disease and whether there was negligence to contain the contamination of plan customers.

Although the Civil Police concluded the investigation that investigated Prevent Senior’s performance in the state during the Covid-19 pandemic and concluded that the operator did not commit illegal acts by using and recommending medicines without indication and effectiveness against the disease, the Public Ministry de São Paulo continues with the investigation in the criminal part.

Prosecutors continue to hear testimonies from doctors, patients and family members of people who died in the pandemic after treatment with Prevent Senior, and are awaiting expert reports on the whistleblowers’ medical records. The investigation can be completed later this year.