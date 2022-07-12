Rio gives R$ 300 million more to secret office – 07/12/2022

This is the online version for this Tuesday’s edition (7/12) of the Pra Beginr o Dia newsletter, its summary with the main news of the day. To receive this and other newsletters directly to your email, register here. UOL subscribers can still receive ten exclusive newsletters every week.

The budget of an agency in Rio de Janeiro, used by the Cláudio Castro government to hire at least 18,000 people in a non-transparent way, gained almost R$300 million in reinforcement over last year. The names of employees are not published in the Official Gazette or in documents available for consultation. There are no paychecks, and payments are drawn from the cashier.

Fundação Ceperj (State Center for Statistics, Research and Training of Public Servants of Rio de Janeiro) was created to produce information and provide training to public servants. Last year, it had R$ 127.4 million reserved for payments. This year, coinciding with the election, BRL 414.9 million.

TO KEEP AN EYE

A vote in the House of Representatives is scheduled for today. PEC Kamikaze.

THE NUMBER

BRL 130 million

It is the cost of replacing Bolsa Família cards with Auxílio Brasil cards.

BUDGET 2023

The vote in Congress on the Budget Guidelines Law, the starting point for the preparation of the Budget, is for today. Controversial point, the proposal to make the payment of rapporteur’s amendments (the so-called secret budget), must fall.

ELECTORAL RUN

After the bomb attack in Rio de Janeiro and the murder of the municipal guard Marcelo Arruda in Foz do Iguaçu (PR), parties that support Lula try to create a front against violence, but even Bolsonaro’s allies do not believe that the president will moderate his tone to the point of reducing radicalization.

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, will reject the opposition’s request to Bolsonaro to federalize the investigations into the death of the municipal guard. A member of the PT, he was shot dead by the Bolsonarist criminal police officer Jorge José da Rocha Guaranho while celebrating his 50th birthday on Saturday night (9).

The Justice decreed the preventive detention of José Guaranho. Shot by Marcelo Arruda, who was defending himself from the shots fired at him, Guaranho remains hospitalized in a serious condition. Arruda was buried yesterday. The police try to find out what led the bolsonarista to the PT party.

BTG/FSB poll of voting intention shows Lula with 41% and Bolsonaro with 32% in the first round. Southeast and Northeast, says Thales Fariashould give the victory to the PT.

The military is preparing a plan for parallel monitoring of this year’s election, according to the newspaper. The State of São Paulo.

VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

An anesthesiologist filmed raping a pregnant woman during childbirth in São João de Meriti (RJ) was arrested in the act. Madeleine Lacsko commented on the case: “A woman’s best friend is the cell phone that films”.

FIRE IN SAO PAULO

Firefighters controlled the fire that hit four commercial buildings in the region of Rua 25 de Março, in the central region of São Paulo, but they were still working at dawn to extinguish the fire, which started around 9 pm on Sunday (10).

QUOTA LAW

Since 2003, the year in which it adopted quotas for admission, even before the approval of the federal law on the subject, UnB (University of Brasília) saw the number of blacks and indigenous among students jump from 4% to 48%.

IN THE NEWSLETTER OF THAÍS OYAMA

The movement of Bolsonaro’s electorate is the theme of this week’s edition of the bulletin. In relation to 2018, the president lost much more support among young people than among women and he no longer had the vote of 1 in 4 residents of the Southeast region who helped to elect him. He grew up among Southern voters, preserved those in the North and Midwest, and kept his evangelical constituency intact. Do you want to receive the newsletter in your email on Mondays? Sign up.

ON THE NEWSLETTER OLHAR OLYMPIC

Demetrius Vecchioli believes that Brazil has a great chance of making the best campaign in its history at the World Athletics Championships. In the 18th edition of the event, which starts on the sixth in the USA, the Brazilian Alison dos Santos (Piu) should dispute the gold in the 400 meters hurdles. Darlan Romani can surprise in the shot put. Daniel Nascimento, in the marathon, Thiago Braz, in the pole vault, and Caio Bonfim, in the march, also promise medals. The newsletter comes out every Monday. Want to receive? Register.

BALL WORLD

Moisés, from Inter, scored in stoppage time in the match against América-MG, valid for the Brazilian Championship Image: Alex Viana/Agência F8/Estadão Content

Inter scored in stoppage time and beat América-MG 1-0 for the Brasileirão.

São Paulo will not have Reinaldo (he suffered a thigh injury) in Thursday’s match against Palmeiras, for the Copa do Brasil. In Verdão, Rony is doubtful.

……………………..

Check the results of the round.

Success on the volleyball courts and in the nets, Rosamaria, from the national team, sees a future in a career in fashion.

BY SPACE

Deepest and most distant image of the Universe ever taken, captured by the James Webb telescope Image: Disclosure/NASA, ESA, CSA and STScI

In an event broadcast by the White House, with the participation of President Joe Biden, NASA presented the first color photo taken by the space telescope. James Webb. The deep field image is the best and most detailed image ever taken of the Universe. More images will be released today.

ENVIRONMENT

What is the “death of rivers”, a problem that affects the real-life Pantanal?

PANDEMIC

The City of São Paulo announced that from today the fourth dose of vaccine against covid will be released for people aged 35 and over.

LIVE WELL

ANS has decided that health plans can no longer limit the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physical therapists. This applies to health plan users who have any disease or health condition listed by the WHO, including, for example, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and schizophrenia.

In a trans couple, he got pregnant and she is going to breastfeed: how is the hormone treatment?

YOUR POCKET

How is employment improving, even with high inflation and interest rates?

MOUTH WATERING

Alagoa cheese resembles parmesan Image: Disclosure

Minas cheeses from alagoaawarded in France, have a waiting list of up to one month.

BREATH

Festa dos Peões: country dances are an escape valve for Brazilian workers in Japan.

AROUND THE WORLD

Boris Johnson has said he will not support any of the candidates (11 as of yesterday) to replace him as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Argentina’s Minister of Economy, Silvina Batakis, announced a package of economic measures – among them, linking the budget of public sector agencies to the country’s revenue.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinge has confirmed that he and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa will step down from their posts following protests that culminated in the residential palace storming over the weekend.

The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said that the revision of international tax rules accepted by 140 countries in 2021 should come into effect in 2024. One of the proposals is the adoption of a global minimum tax rate. 15% corporate tax.

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Ukraine’s defense minister said he had one million troops to defend the south of the country from Russia.

……………………..

Russia announced yesterday that all Ukrainians can apply for Russian citizenship.

******************