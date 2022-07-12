RJ police investigate whether anesthesiologist arrested for raping pregnant raped two other women | National Journal

The rape of a parturient woman in the operating room by the anesthesiologist caused revulsion throughout Brazil. The rapist was arrested in the act, in the Baixada region, in the state of Rio, and is being investigated on suspicion of having raped other women.

Anesthesiologist, 32 years old, five-year career and now a prisoner. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the act this Sunday (10), still at the Women’s Hospital, in São João de Meriti, in Baixada Fluminense, where he had just raped a woman in the middle of childbirth. He looked surprised when the deputy announced the arrest.

Delegate: It was arrest in the act because you were arrested soon after the fact, there is a video.

Giovanni: Is there a video?

Delegate: There is evidence, there is evidence. Hands back.

It was the nursing technicians and nurses who alerted the police. This was already the third C-section that Giovanni had performed on Sunday, and the doctor’s behavior during childbirth had already attracted the attention of employees for about a month.

First, because of the amount of sedatives he applied to pregnant women, leaving the women totally unconscious, and secondly, because he isolated himself in an area separated by a sheet, very close to the woman’s head, making movements that everyone found strange. The nurses then decided to record.

The cell phone of one of them recorded the terrifying scene: Giovanni Bezerra approaches and rapes the woman. He’s a few feet away from the rest of the team. The abuse lasted about ten minutes.

The employees who made the act placed the cell phone inside a cabinet with a glass door, coated with insulfilm. “It was up there, in the corner. Leaning against the monitor, standing up”, the nurse told the police.

Barbara Lomba, delegate: Did you see him the other time what? Making a move?

Hospital employee: That.

A professional stated that, to everyone’s astonishment, what had been filmed were terrifying scenes, and that this happened after the newborn baby was taken out of the unconscious mother’s womb. She also said that the anesthetist tidy the workspace by creating barriers to prevent other people in the room from seeingand that the doctor sedated the patients beyond normal.

According to one employee, the patients were not even able to hold their babies and when patients were cared for by other anesthesiologists they were never that way.

The police summoned the doctors who delivered the baby to testify. The investigators want to know if they were also surprised by the anesthesiologist’s behavior and the excessive sedation given to the patient.

The anesthesiologist is also being investigated for the rape of two other pregnant women who gave birth this Sunday at the Women’s Hospital.

In the first surgery, one of the employees noticed a strange attitude from Giovanni, who, after the patient’s companion left, wore a cloak making a hut that prevented anyone else from seeing the patient from the neck up; that, in the second surgery, Giovanni positioned himself in a way that also prevented anyone from seeing the patient from the neck up.

This Monday (11) afternoon, another victim filed a complaint at the police station in São João de Meriti: a 23-year-old woman who was pregnant with twins and lost one of her children in childbirth earlier this month. The victim’s mother says that Giovanni was the anesthesiologist and that she was surprised when her daughter came back to the room very sleepy.

“My daughter, when she came to the room for me to receive her, to be a companion, unfortunately she had several dry crusts on her face, close to her ear and face, and that, thus, looking like it was a shiny, sticky thing” , account.

The husband says that he was unable to accompany the delivery because Giovanni did not let him: “He told me to leave halfway through, I hadn’t even seen the child and my wife had already slept. A lot of anger, a lot of anger. We are there trusting the doctors and something like this ends up happening.”

Giovanni Bezerra was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person and faces eight to 15 years in prison for taking advantage of a woman who could do nothing to defend herself.

“What draws a lot of attention, which causes a lot of repugnance, is the aggressor being a health professional, with a very great responsibility within a surgical procedure. He is an anesthesiologist, he is the one who should be monitoring the victim’s vital signs, this professional is very responsible during a surgery, and we saw that the concern was just the opposite. It was to guarantee conditions for him to practice, attack the victim, rape the patient”, says delegate Barbara Lomba.

The president of the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio, Clóvis Munhoz, said that he opened a procedure for the immediate suspension of the doctor.

“Cremerj received this complaint with a feeling, evidently, of great revolt. It could not be different, from any medical professional who cares for his profession, for the honor of the profession. Everything that can be done, with the greatest possible rigor, in the shortest time possible, you can be sure that it will be done by Cremerj”, he guarantees.

The doctor, who liked to show off on social media, in one of the posts wrote: “You will still hear about me.”

The revolt of one of the victims is to think that he was in the care of a rapist.

“We think we are protected, in a difficult time we are going through, with pain, and the person taking advantage of a moment like this is outrageous”, he laments.

The lawyer handling the case withdrew from the defense of Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, and the National Journal Couldn’t get in touch with the new ones.