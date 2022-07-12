Rocket explodes at SpaceX factory during ground test: ‘Assessing damage’, says Elon Musk | Innovation

The test was being broadcast live on the NASA Spaceflight channel. In the image, you can see the moment the rocket’s base is engulfed in flames after the explosion. The video camera that recorded the test even shakes (see video above).

The Starship rocket is the launch vehicle that is at the heart of billionaire Elon Musk’s ambitions to make human space travel more accessible and routine.

Rocket is engulfed in flames at SpaceX factory — Photo: Reproduction/NASA Spaceflight

On social media, the tycoon commented on the accident. “Yes, it’s actually not good. The team is assessing the damage. In the future, we won’t be doing a test start with all 33 engines at once,” Musk said on Twitter.

At the beginning of the year, Musk even said that the first orbital flight of the Starship could be later this year and listed the first projects for the rocket: launch of satellites and missions to the Moon, including a private one, with Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa on board.

Questioned by Reuters, SpaceX did not comment on the explosion. The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also did not say whether it would investigate the explosion.

In late 2020 and early 2021, SpaceX lost four prototypes of the starship itself in a series of high-altitude test launches when return landing attempts ended in explosions. The Starship prototype made its first safe landing in May 2021.

Rocket explodes during test at SpaceX — Photo: Reproduction / NASA Spaceflight