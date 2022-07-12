Rockstar knows GTA 6 needs to ‘exceed expectations’

It is not today that the internet has been receiving news about Grand Theft Auto 6, including some news coming directly from Rockstar. The latest information to gain space on the net is courtesy of an update made by the producer itself.

In a new post released on its official website to announce the end of the most important updates for Red Dead Onlinethe company said a few words to those eagerly awaiting the release of Grand Theft Auto 6. According to the company, the goal now is to ensure that the game will meet the high expectations of the public.

“Over the past few years, we are constantly moving more development efforts and resources to the next entry of Grand Theft Auto – understanding more than ever that this title needs to exceed players’ expectations. This new entry also needs to be the best it can be.”

Rockstar knows that GTA 6 needs to be better than its predecessor – and it’s certainly going to work hard to make that happen. (Source: Rockstar/Disclosure)Source: Rockstar

And when does the game arrive?

This is perhaps the question that many ask, and also the one that, until now, remains unanswered. However, there are some hunches on the net as to when this might happen.

According to one analyst, a paper published by Take-Two in January hinted that Grand Theft Auto 6 must be released until March 2024.

Another point is that in the last week, the information appeared on the network that the producer ended up giving up on making remasters of Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemptionand perhaps this was due to work on the sixth main game in the GTA series.