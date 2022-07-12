Rodinei scored the tenth own goal for Corinthians in the history of Neo Qumica Arena; remember

Last Sunday, Corinthians beat Flamengo 1-0 at Neo Química Arena. The goal of the alvinegro triumph was against, scored by Rodinei. It was the tenth time that an opposing player scored in favor of Timão at the alvinegro stadium since its opening.

This season, Corinthians has already benefited from three own goals, all of which were influential in the positive results achieved at the Neo Química Arena. However, since the inauguration of the stadium in 2014, ten athletes have already starred in the feat, in different circumstances and competitions. O My Helm made a survey on these goals. Remember below!

Samuel Xavier – Corinthians 4 x 3 Sport – Brasileirão 2015

Corinthians and Sport faced each other at Neo Química Arena on August 12, 2015. The duel was valid for the Brazilian Championship that season, which ended with Timão champion. The alvinegro club needed to win the game to take the lead in the national tournament.

Neo Química Arena, then known as Arena Corinthians, was full: there were 30,941 paying fans in the stadium. The match was balanced and full of goals. Timão opened the scoring with Luciano, André tied for Sport and the striker, now at São Paulo, scored the second Corinthians goal at the end of the first stage.

On the way back to the second stage, there was the first goal against Corinthians in the history of Neo Química Arena. In the 14th minute, Malcom was launched in the area and came face to face with the goalkeeper. Samuel Xavier took a cart to move the ball away, however, the deflection ended up fooling Magrão and went to the back of the net, being the third alvinegro goal in the game.

After the advantage acquired with the own goal, Timão would still suffer the tie, with two goals from Hernane, at 26 and 31 minutes of the second half. The victory only came in the 41st minute, when Jadson scored the fourth Corinthians goal after a penalty kick.

Mareco – Corinthians 2 x 0 Cerro Porteño – Libertadores 2016

On March 16, 2016, Corinthians faced Cerro Porteño in the Libertadores group stage. 42,000 fans were at the Neo Química Arena to watch Timão’s game in the continental competition.

Lucca opened the scoring for Corinthians in the 22nd minute of the first half. Timão maintained the advantage until the 16th minute of the second stage, when Mareco scored against the second alvinegro goal, and also, the second own goal in the history of Neo Química Arena.

The author of the first goal received a ball from the left side of the Corinthians attack. Lucca tried a cross in the area when Mareco, defender of the Paraguayan team, tried to head in and covered the goalkeeper. Corinthians won the match 2-0.

Kadu – Corinthians 3 x 0 Ponte Preta – Brasileirão 2016

Timão won Ponte Preta 3-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the 2016 Brazilian Championship. At the time, the duel was valid for the third round of the national competition. Corinthians was coached by Tite.

The alvinegro club opened the scoring in the 14th minute of the first stage. After a good move by the right side of the attack, Marquinhos Gabriel carried the ball to the baseline and crossed to the area. Kadu, a former Corinthians player, tried to ward off danger at the first post, but ended up finishing against his own goal and opened the scoring.

Interestingly, the defender had not scored goals for Corinthians while playing with the white shirt. Guilherme and Bruno Henrique extended the score to Timão, who won an elastic victory against the team from Campinas.

Léo – Corinthians 2 x 1 Cruzeiro – Copa do Brasil 2016

Timão faced Cruzeiro in the quarterfinals of the 2016 Copa do Brasil. The first leg was at Neo Química Arena. In a hard-fought game, Corinthians beat the Minas Gerais opponent 2-1.

The first goal of the game came in the first minute of the second half. After a good shot on the left, Romero ran faster than the defenders and reached the pass on the back line. The Paraguayan crossed in the area and Léo, defender of the Minas Gerais team, ended up scoring an own goal.

The alvinegro club also increased the score with a goal by Romero and Cruzeiro decreased the score with Robinho. In the return game, the Minas Gerais team beat Corinthians 4-2 and passed the stage in the Copa do Brasil.

Pernia – Corinthians 2 x 0 Deportivo Lara – Libertadores 2018

On March 14, 2018, Corinthians hosted Deportivo Lara at Neo Química Arena. Timão beat the Venezuelan team 2-0. In that game, Emerson Sheik scored the first goal of the white-and-white club in the match and the last goal of the player in the continental competition, a tournament that consecrated him six years earlier.

Many remember the farewell with the Corinthians idol’s nets, but few remember that in this game, there was an own goal in favor of Timão. In the 31st minute of the second half, Rodriguinho made a good move on the left and crossed in the area, Pernía deflected against his own goal and covered the goalkeeper.

João Lucas – Corinthians 2 x 2 Ceará – Brasileirão 2019

Timão drew 2-2 with Ceará in the 2019 Brasileirão. On September 7 of that, Corinthians received the Ceará team at Neo Química Arena and had one of the most frustrating draws in the stadium’s history, after taking the lead with two advantage goals

The first Corinthians goal was an own goal, scored by João Lucas. Clayson received a pass from Danilo Avelar on the left wing, swung to the middle, crossed to the area and the opposing defender headed his own goal.

Vagner Love scored Corinthians’ second in the match. However, in the second half, Ceará reacted and tied the game. Thiago Galhardo scored the first, and Leandro Carvalho scored an Olympic goal in stoppage time.

Iago Maidana – Corinthians 2 x 1 Sport – Brasileirão 2021

For the Brasileirão last season, Corinthians beat Sport 2-1, in a duel at Neo Química Arena. At the time, Timão was coached by Sylvinho and had difficulties to win matches at the alvinegro stadium, which at the time could not receive an audience, due to restrictive measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Corinthians’ first goal in the game came in stoppage time in the first half. Gustavo Mosquito received a good pass on the right, took it to the baseline, crossed in the area and Iago Maidana deflected it against his own goal.

J scored the second goal from Corinthians in the match and Tréllez scored for the Pernambuco team. It was Sport’s second game with an own goal by an athlete in favor of the Parque São Jorge club at the Neo Química Arena.

Caldera – Corinthians 1 x 0 Deportivo Cali – Libertadores 2022

This year, Timão was awarded an own goal in the first phase of Libertadores. With Vítor Pereira in charge, Corinthians had been defeated in the debut of the national competition by 2-0 against Always Ready, playing in Bolivia.

The alvinegro club needed to react in the tournament and the duel against the Colombian team was decisive. At Neo Química Arena, Corinthians won with an own goal scored by Caldera, and won their first victory in the 2022 Libertadores.

The attack had difficulty creating opportunities. However, in the second half, Fagner took a risk from outside the area, the goalkeeper gave a rebound, defender Caldera tried to head back and ended up scoring the winning goal for Corinthians.

Matheus Jussa – Corinthians 1 x 0 Fortaleza – Brasileirão 2022

The second own goal in favor of the alvinegro club at Neo Química Arena this year was for the Brasileirão. Corinthians hosted Fortaleza in May, for the first round of the national competition.

Timão’s goal was scored by Matheus Jussa, athlete of the Ceará team. Róger Guedes took a corner, the ball crossed the area, hit the head of the Fortaleza scorer and went in. The alvinegro club won the match 1-0.

Rodinei – Corinthians 1 x 0 Flamengo – Brasileirão 2022

The last goal against Corinthians is still fresh in the fan’s memory. This Sunday, Timão beat Flamengo 1-0, at Neo Química Arena, for the Brazilian Championship.

The match was tied without goals, when a move created by the white-and-white attack changed the history of the game. Gustavo Mosquito crossed from the left side, the ball crossed the area and found Rodinei. The flamengo player tried to retreat to goalkeeper Santos, but ended up scoring the winning goal for Corinthians.

See more at: Neo Qumica Arena and Corinthians History.