Russia: Balance of payments surplus hits record

The positive result comes even after the unprecedented sanctions against Russia, applied due to the military operation in Ukraine.
247 – Russia’s current account surplus hit a record $70.1 billion in the second quarter of the year, fueled by massive revenues from energy and commodity exports.
The value was the highest since at least 1994, according to data released by the Central Bank on Monday, 11. In the first six months of 2022, the surplus reached US$ 138.5 billion, said the central bank.
India, for example, is buying record amounts of Russian crude. China imported record amounts of cheap Russian crude in June, even amid Covid pandemic lockdowns. Brazil should close a large diesel export contract.
A drop in imports also contributed to the surplus, Bloomberg notes.
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
The positive balance comes even after the unprecedented sanctions against Russia, imposed over the military operation in Ukraine.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=emsNSED5Wjs
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247