Russia: Balance of payments surplus hits record

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Russia: Balance of payments surplus hits record 4 Views

The positive result comes even after the unprecedented sanctions against Russia, applied due to the military operation in Ukraine.




About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

“We are taking advantage of the stock market liquidation to buy”, says IP manager; see 3 outstanding actions – Money Times

Gabriel Raoni and Bruno Barreto, IP managers, were the guests of the second episode of …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved