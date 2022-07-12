Saab Kockums Mine Hunting Opportunity for the Brazilian Navy – Air & Naval Defense

By Carolina Ambinder

Between 2011 and 2015, the Command of the 2nd Naval District (Com2ºDN) of the Brazilian Navy, to which the Mining and Sweeping Force Command (ComForMinVar), promoted, biannually, the Minas Gerais War Symposium, all in Aratu Naval Base – BA.

Since 2017, however, this event has evolved into the International Congress on Mining Countermeasures (CICMM), also held every two years, the first being held at the Escola de Guerra Naval (EGN), in Rio de Janeiro-RJ, the second at the city ​​of Salvador-BA, the third edition was in remote format (webinar) due to the pandemic of COVID-19and the fourth is scheduled for next year.

However, as Saab Group or, since the 2015 Symposium, Saab Kockums (Kockums was repatriated by Saab in 2014), the Swedish Defense and Security company has always been present in this type of initiative by the Brazilian Navy, which demonstrates the potential for bilateral cooperation between the institutions.

The emphasis here given to Saab Kockums is justified by the company’s decades of experience in the development of Minesweeper Vessels both for the Swedish Navy (7 ships Class landsort5 of which were revitalized, constituting the new Class koster), and for export to other navies, such as Singapore (Sweden has already won mining countermeasures exercises in the Baltic, with the participation of the navies of Germany, Denmark and Poland).

In addition, there has already been a transfer of technology from the composite material, used in the landsortfor Japan, as this is a material with less degradation and less weight for the ship, minimizing repair and maintenance.

Saab Kockums is thus a world leader in the supply of vessels and systems for mine countermeasures, manned and unmanned, with its ships and submarines produced at its shipyard in Karlskrona, a city in the south of Sweden, founded as a naval base still in 1679.

As a Researcher in the defense sector, linked to the Swedish Defense University (Försvarshögskolan-FHS), in February of this year I visited Saab Kockums and toured parts of the shipyard, analyzing business opportunities. This visit was a practical representation of the triple helix model (academy, government and industry) advocated by Saab.

For the Brazilian Navy (MB), the potential for cooperation with Saab Kockums is based on its demand for resources, the medium and long-term situation and possible repercussions of the partnership. First, the MB Sweepers of the Class Aratu (Aratu M-15, Watchtower M-17 and Araçatuba M-18)operating since the 1970s, are obsolete, in addition to just “sweeping” mines instead of eliminating them, as the name implies.

The Swedish minesweepers, search, detect, classify, identify (important to jointly acquire the ROV Double-Eagle MK II at this stage) and clear mines. In this sense, Saab Kockums has been offering MB the 2 ships of the landsortan offer that includes its modernization, elevating them to Class Koster.

The proposal includes training the MB at the Swedish Navy’s simulator center in Karlskrona, making it possible to learn not only the technical part, but also the Swedish doctrine on mining countermeasures, in addition to the financing model established in the purchase of 40 Gripen fighter jets. NG.

Secondly, the Submarine Development Program (PROSUB), one of MB’s current Strategic Programs, is expected to deliver the Brazilian nuclear-powered submarine at the beginning of the next decade, which requires efficient measures for safe transit (the from the Itaguaí Naval Base, in Sepetiba Bay), as is done in submarines of this type (and nuclear ones) around the world, considering the ease of obtaining and low cost of installing mines and the tendency of terrorist acts at sea in the 21st century, according to experts in Maritime Studies. It is still necessary to protect other warships and merchant ships, remembering the fact that a minesweeper has, in parallel, the competence of a Patrol Ship.

Finally, the purchase of Mining Countermeasures Vessels (NCMM) from Saab Kockums could be the beginning of Swedish-Brazilian cooperation in the naval sector, for example, future revitalization of naval assets, with Saab already being a partner of the Naval Technological Cluster of Rio de Janeiro.

Thus, a working group was recently set up to analyze the feasibility of acquiring the NCMM, which would allow the Brazilian Navy to maintain the balance of its naval power and the continuity of its capabilities.

note: This article was written with information provided by the Brazilian Navy, Saab do Brasil and Saab Kockums, to which the author is grateful for the opportunity to visit.

the author is PhD student in Strategic Defense and Security Studies – Fluminense Federal University (UFF), Researcher at the Rede Sementes Futuro de Defesa (RSF) – Naval War College (EGN) and Researcher at the InterAgency Institute (IA).