Salting food during a meal increases the risk of premature death by 28% – Revista Galileu

Too much salt increases risk of death and shortens life expectancy (Photo: Emmy Smith/Unsplash)

It is not news that excess salt in food can cause several problems such as high blood pressure and kidney damage. However, a new study indicates that people who add spice to their food at mealtimes are also at increased risk of premature death.

Led by Professor Lu Qi, from the School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine at Tulane University, USA, the study included more than 500,000 people to analyze the relationship between frequency of salt addition and life expectancy. The findings were published in European Heart Journal this Sunday (10).

“Research provides new evidence to support recommendations aimed at improving eating behaviors by adding less or no salt to foods during the meal,” Qi said in a note.

According to the study, in the general population, about three out of every 100 people aged between 40 and 69 die prematurely. The concept of “premature” established by scientists was before 75 years. According to the results, the addition of salt to food alone can be responsible for claiming the life of one in 100 people before that age.

In total, 501,379 UK Biobank participants responded to a questionnaire about the frequency of adding salt to foods. The researchers then adjusted their analyzes to account for factors that could affect the results, such as age, sex, race, body mass index (BMI), smoking, alcohol intake, physical activity, diet and medical conditions. They followed the participants for approximately nine years.

The results revealed that, compared to those who never or rarely added salt, those who always added salt to their food had a 28% higher risk of premature death.

In addition, the study found a lower life expectancy among these people. For women who always added salt to their food, there was a 1.5-year reduction in life expectancy compared to those who never or rarely did. In men, this number was 2.28 years less.

The researchers also found that these risks tended to be slightly reduced in people who consumed higher amounts of fruits and vegetables. These foods are rich in potassium and perform a protective function in the body But, according to the authors, these results were not statistically significant.

How to assess sodium intake?

One challenge faced in the analysis is that many foods, particularly pre-prepared and processed foods, have high levels of sodium added before they even hit the table. In general, studies assess salt intake through urinalysis and therefore do not necessarily reflect eating behavior.

For these reasons, the researchers chose to see whether or not people added salt to food at the table, regardless of any additions during meal preparation.

“Adding salt to prepared food is a common eating behavior that is directly related to an individual’s preference for foods that taste salty,” says Qi. “In the Western diet, the addition of table salt accounts for 6% to 20% of total sodium intake and provides a unique way to assess the association between habitual salt intake and risk of death.”

The professor points out that because the study is the first to suggest a relationship between salt addition and mortality, more research will be needed to validate the findings before making recommendations. Participation in the UK Biobank is voluntary, therefore the results are not representative of the general population.

Now, the team is preparing to carry out studies on the relationship between the addition of salt to food and chronic diseases. They also hope they can conduct clinical trials to test the sodium-lowering effects and health benefits.