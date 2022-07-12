São Paulo agrees on details to sell Rigoni for R$ 21.4 million | Sao Paulo

São Paulo is about to agree on the sale of Emiliano Rigoni to Austin FC, from the USA, for 4 million dollars (about R$ 21.4 million). The clubs negotiate the last details to complete the transfer.

The name of the North American team and the transaction values ​​were initially published by ESPN and confirmed by the report of the ge.

If the sale is settled at R$ 21.4 million, São Paulo will practically be able to recover the amount invested in the athlete. In the middle of last year, Tricolor disbursed R$ 22.6 million in the entire transaction with Elche, from Spain, according to the financial statement presented earlier this year.

1 of 2 Rigoni in a game for São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli Rigoni in a game for São Paulo — Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Rigoni is down at Tricolor this season. After an overwhelming start with the club’s shirt, when he ended 2021 as the team’s vice-top scorer, with 11 goals, he dropped in performance.

In 2022, the situation is quite different. In 31 games, there are only two goals. The last time he scored was on March 19, in the match against Botafogo-SP, for the Campeonato Paulista.

In a press conference last week, coach Rogério Ceni even said that he still believed in a comeback from Rigoni. However, the board analyzes that many chances have already been given and the sale would be a good deal at this time.

In this way, São Paulo just waits for the last bureaucracy to sell the player and ease the bills a little more.

In addition to the Argentine, São Paulo is also about to sell Gabriel Sara. Player and club have already accepted Norwich’s offer, from England’s second division, for 9 million pounds (about R$ 60 million), and are awaiting the documents and exams to confirm the deal.

