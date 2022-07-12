São Paulo and Rio appear in the list of the best cities in the world to live and visit | World

Two Brazilian cities appear in the ranking of the best cities in the world in 2022 by the British magazine “Time Out”: São Paulo (in 37th) and Rio de Janeiro (in 48th).

Both cities were praised for their nightlife (in São Paulo there are nightclubs for everyone, and in Rio, bars and samba houses).

First in the ranking was Edinburgh, Scotland. The highest ranked city in South America was Buenos Aires (20th). And Chicago (2nd), in the United States, is the first in the Americas to appear on the list.

“Each year, we ask thousands of city dwellers around the world about life in their hometown right now. We want to know about the food scene and the bar circuit. The theater and art galleries. The nightlife and apps. of dating. What the neighbors are like and which neighborhoods are really cool. The idea is to create a global snapshot of city life and point people in the direction of the places the locals are really loving”, explains the British-American magazine.

“While things like community spirit and resilience were two of the most important factors in the past year, in 2022 we add extra weight to the things that make cities great places to visit and live,” details Time Out.

“Our top cities this year are the ones with thriving nightlife, amazing food and drink, art, culture and museums galore. We highlight places that aren’t boring or overly expensive or overrated, and we make sure our top picks also score well on practical things. , such as the possibility of walking, good public transport and safety, as well as sustainability”

File photo shows cyclists on a Sunday morning in São Paulo, on the Marginal Pinheiros bike path, South Zone of the city of São Paulo — Photo: Felipe Rau/Agência Estado

“Don’t believe what they say in Rio about the people of São Paulo. It’s true that hardworking paulistanos work hard, but they celebrate even more and there’s a scene for everyone in the South American nightclub capital scene,” says Time Out’s text about São Paulo.

Trianon-Masp Station, on Line 2-Green of the São Paulo Metro, on Avenida Paulista. — Photo: Publicity/SP Metro

The magazine also says that the food is among the best on the continent: “Decades of immigration have mixed food traditions from Italy, Japan and more into the culinary fabric of São Paulo”.

For “Time Out”, São Paulo should be visited because the LGBTQIA+ community is bigger and bolder than ever, and he cites the Pride Parade in the city.

26th LGBT+ Pride Parade in SP fills Avenida Paulista in SP

26th LGBT+ Pride Parade in SP fills Avenida Paulista in SP

Rio de Janeiro receives the first compliments for its landscape. “’Dramatic’ rocks appear on top of wildlife-filled forests, lagoons and golden beaches. In fact, Rio receives many points for its beauty, for the ‘fixing’ between people and the possibility of making new friends”.

Revelers have fun with the carnival block A Banda, in honor of singer and songwriter Chico Buarque, in downtown Rio de Janeiro. — Photo: WILTON JUNIOR/ESTADÃO CONTEÚD

See below for all the cities that ranked on Time Out’s list of the best cities of 2022.

  1. edinburgh, scotland
  2. Chicago, USA
  3. Medellin, Colombia
  4. glasgow scotland
  5. Amsterdam, Holland
  6. Prague, Czech Republic
  7. Marrakesh, Morocco
  8. Berlin, Germany
  9. Montreal, Canada
  10. Copenhagen, Denmark
  11. Cape Town, South Africa
  12. Madrid, Spain
  13. Manchester, England
  14. mumbai, india
  15. Melbourne, Australia
  16. Taipei, Taiwan
  17. London, England
  18. Porto, Portugal
  19. lion, france
  20. new york, usa
  21. Buenos Aires, Argentina
  22. Birmingham, England
  23. Stockholm, Sweden
  24. Tokyo, Japan
  25. San Francisco, USA
  26. new delhi, india
  27. Toronto, Canada
  28. Lisbon, Portugal
  29. Boston, USA
  30. Mexico City, Mexico
  31. Tel Aviv, Israel
  32. Paris, France
  33. Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  34. manila, philippines
  35. Athens, Greece
  36. Dublin, Ireland
  37. São Paulo Brazil
  38. Miami, USA
  39. Barcelona, ​​Spain
  40. Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  41. Rome Italy
  42. Los Angeles, USA
  43. Accra, Ghana
  44. singapore, singapore
  45. Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
  46. sydney, australia
  47. Auckland, New Zealand
  48. Rio de janeiro Brazil
  49. Johannesburg, South Africa
  50. istanbul, turkey
  51. bangkok, thailand
  52. hong kong, china
  53. doha, qatar

