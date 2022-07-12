Saúde and Anvisa admit the risk of drug shortages | Health

Christine Sandu / Unsplash Action was taken due to “presence of ‘azido’ impurity in concentration above the acceptable safety limit”

Businessman Ismael Leão arrived at the fourth pharmacy he visited last Thursday, in Brasília, in search of a child antibiotic for his daughter. At the counter, he heard the same response he had already received at the other three: the product was out of stock.

“I’ll continue the search. I have to look for my daughter”, he said.

In the middle of winter, the embezzlement on the shelves noted by Leão shows a kind of blackout of medicines and supplies across the country. In addition to antibiotics, there is a lack of essential items for the Unified Health System (SUS) and listed in the National List of Essential Medicines (Rename) 2022, such as the antibiotic amoxicillin and dipyrone, a first-time ally in the fight against pain and fever. Both the Ministry of Health and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) already admit the risk of shortages of medicines on the market.

The shortage, which has lasted at least two months, goes beyond the limits of drugstores. A survey by the National Health Confederation (CNSaúde), carried out with 106 establishments such as hospitals, specialized clinics and companies that provide home care services in 13 states and the Federal District, reveals that the problem also affects health units.

The survey found the lack of serum in 87.6% of the institutions surveyed; injectable dipyrone (for pain and fever), in 62.9%; neostigmine (combats an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness), in 50.5%; atropine (treatment of cardiac arrhythmias and peptic ulcer), in 49.5%; contrasts (used in radiological exams), in 43.8%; metronidazole pouch (for bacterial infections), in 41.9%; aminophylline (against asthma, bronchitis and emphysema), in 41%; and injectable amikacin (against serious bacterial infections) by 40%.

The absence of goods causes significant side effects: 40% of the entities that participated in the survey reported that they purchased the serum at a price twice as high as that practiced on the market. With neostigmine (to combat the autoimmune disease that causes weakness in the muscles), 53% pointed out that the current stock does not reach 25% of the necessary.

According to the president of CNSaúde, Breno Monteiro, the average price of serum for health units was around R$ 3.50 before the crisis:

“With regard to serums, most companies produce in Brazil. What was observed in the research is a staggering increase in price. Another situation is the lack of input, in which (companies) are unable to deliver in the volume that bought”, says the doctor, who explains that the research outlines a national scenario for having answers from all regions.

About 95% of the inputs to produce medicines, including the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API), the so-called fundamental input, come from China and India. Among the main reasons for the shortage are: the rise in the dollar and in the barrel of oil, whose derivatives are used to produce packaging, and the increase in demand for medicines such as antibiotics during the winter. In addition, inflation also raises the cost of the transport chain.

According to industry entities, these factors mean that the cost of selling to pharmacies — with a ceiling set by the Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED) — does not cover production costs. Strengthening the industrial complex and industrial park in Brazil would help to cool the scenario:

“We have the challenge of fine chemistry, in which we lag behind Asia. Today, we are having difficulties with the API of dipyrone, which is unacceptable,” said Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga to the Senate Inspection and Control Commission in Wednesday. “If, back then, we planned to have universal, integral, equal and free access to serve 200 million Brazilians, this cannot be dissociated from having, for example, a strong health complex and health professionals to serve in this system”.

Counties

Both the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Secretaries (Conasems) have been warning the Ministry of Health about the risk of shortages in Brazil.

In another survey obtained by GLOBO, Conasems identified that dipyrone and the antibiotics amoxicillin, potassium clavulanate and azithromycin are the most “missing” among the 284 cities surveyed last Friday.

“The shortage of medicines is a major concern of Conasems, which is why we have several initiatives to train pharmacists and managers to better monitor the end. This allows us to point out to national regulatory bodies the scenario of scarcity and difficulty of supplies and products and ask for action”, says the executive secretary of Conasems, Mauro Junqueira.

To GLOBO, the ministry confirmed that it articulates with Anvisa measures to combat the problem. The folder reported that “it works without measuring efforts to keep the health network supplied with all the medicines offered by the SUS”.

One of the actions was to allow CMED, which is responsible for regulating the drug market, to readjust prices of certain products threatened with shortages. Another was to reduce the import tax on inputs for dipyrone, neostigmine and serum bags, for example. Anvisa also confirms the performance. It says that “it is monitoring the reports of drug shortages in order to identify situations that may be related to its area of ​​activity”.

The secretary general of the Federal Council of Pharmacy (CFF), Gustavo Pires, details other problems generated by the lack of supplies.

“The risks (of scarcity) are numerous. When you don’t have injectable dipyrone in the hospital environment, you often have to use a much more potent and more expensive drug, increasing the risk of adverse effects and complications for the patient”, he says. Saucer.

Managers heard by GLOBO view the issue with concern, but claim that it is not possible to measure the impacts on public health: the needs, despite affecting different states of the country, are not uniform. That is, a particular drug may not be found in one unit of the federation and not present a shortage in another.

in pharmacies

O GLOBO traveled along Rua das Farmácias, in central Brasília, and saw the lack of medicines at the end. At the place, which brings together about 25 drugstores from large chains and compounding pharmacies, in addition to the sale of hospital products, he found cases of lack of antibiotics such as amoxicillin – especially in the children’s version – and azithromycin and also cough syrups, which showed greater demand in view of the increase in respiratory diseases in winter.

“I’ve already looked for Frontal (alprazolam’s commercial name) in Núcleo Bandeirante, in Gama, in Santa Maria (administrative regions of the Federal District) and, now, in Rua das Farmácias. he counts going through the problem every two months in search of an antidepressant for his father.

Other side

The Pharmaceutical Products Industry Union (Sindusfarma), however, denies the risk of shortages. According to the entity, which brings together companies with more than 95% of the national drug market, it is necessary to modernize the regulation of drug prices – defined by the CMED – to adjust costs, which were influenced by the pandemic. The pandemic intensified the scenario “as international prices for APIs and logistics exploded, precipitating the current problem”.

“Because of a price control that has been in force for 19 years, outdated and disconnected from reality, the prices of numerous traditional and reliable medicines, widely used in clinics and hospitals in the country, have lagged, while the prices of APIs have gradually increased ( active pharmaceutical ingredients), packaging (bottles, glasses, etc.) and other raw materials imported and quoted in hard currency”, says the Sindusfarma note.

The Brazilian Association of Pharmacy and Drugstore Networks (Abrafarma) reported that no associated network reported “generalized shortage of medicines”. The Pharmaceutical Research Industry Association (Interfarma) says it has not commented on the matter.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.

