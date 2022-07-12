Scarpa’s agreement with the English club does not change Palmeiras’ plans | palm trees

Even aware of the possibility of losing the player for free with the end of the contract, the board of Verdão ruled out trading him in the middle window of this year, giving up any chance of making money from a sale. The assessment is that the presence of the player until the end of the year is more advantageous in terms of sports.

With that, Gustavo Scarpa should continue to be used normally by coach Abel Ferreira until December. The 28-year-old midfielder is treated as a key player in the pursuit of the Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores titles.

1 of 1 Gustavo Scarpa will be used by Palmeiras normally until the end of the contract — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF Gustavo Scarpa will be used by Palmeiras normally until the end of the contract — Photo: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

The situation is similar to that of Gabriel Jesus in 2016, when the striker remained at Palmeiras despite being negotiated with Manchester City, being fundamental in winning the Brazilian title that season.

Scarpa’s numbers in the season reinforce how important the midfielder has been for the good phase of Palmeiras. Starting in 30 of the 34 games in which he participated in 2022, Scarpa has eight goals and 12 assists, leading the way in the squad.

The midfielder’s football grew even more acting as a point guard in the absence of Raphael Veiga, who missed Verdão for almost a month due to a muscle injury. Scarpa has a fundamental role playing in other positions, as an open winger on the left and even lateral on some occasions, being praised by coach Abel Ferreira.

In all, Gustavo Scarpa has played 209 games for Palmeiras, 133 of which as a starter. There are 39 goals scored and 51 assists. Hired in 2018, the midfielder was Brazilian champion (2018), Copa do Brasil (2020), Paulista (2020 and 2022), Libertadores (2020 and 2021), and Recopa (2022).

