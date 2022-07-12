Scientists to investigate mystery of child mummies deposited in catacomb 200 years ago – News

A group of scientists hopes to finally solve an ancient riddle involving the mummies of 163 children. The corpses are deposited in a crypt in northern Sicily, and the children are believed to have died between 1787 and 1880.

From then on, everything is more or less a mystery: no one knows the history of the children, how they died or who ordered their burial. Also noteworthy is the fact that some are extremely well preserved — some even say that it is as if they were sleeping.

The region has a long tradition of mummification. Local crypts hold 1,284 bodies, the largest collection of corpses in catacombs in all of Europe.





A group of British scientists will now try to solve the mystery of these unknown children.

With X-rays and other equipment, they hope to get clues and put together a common story for so many children buried in the same place.

The idea is to initially focus on 41 bodies, buried separately from the others, in a children’s chapel that appears to have been tailor-made to receive them.

The investigation is estimated to last about two years, and will also involve a thorough examination of medical records and records found in the catacombs.

“We’re going to do our fieldwork in January. We’re going to take a portable X-ray unit and we’re going to take hundreds of images of the children from different angles,” Kirsty Squires, a researcher at the University of Staffordshire, told the Guardian newspaper.

The local catacombs have become tourist attractions in Sicily. Many pay to see the bodies, often dressed in the best clothes available at the time.





The diversity of bodies exposes how the region has historically been concerned with death. Some mummies were preserved naturally, as they were buried in catacombs.

But others are the fruit of a prodigious mummification industry that grew up in the neighborhood in centuries past.



Below you can view detailed images and read stories of the world-famous Sicilian catacombs. review!



