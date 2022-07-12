Scorer, Cano softens Fred’s departure and becomes a Fluminense idol | fluminense

After the goodbye of an idol of the magnitude of Fred, it would be natural for a Fluminense fan to feel the emptiness of absence after a love story that has lasted more than a decade. However, a certain number 14 eased the pain of the eternal number 9’s departure. Germán Cano arrived at Flu earlier this year and leads the ranking of goalscorers of the season in all divisions of Brazilian football, with 26 goals in 43 games. The Argentine has been captivating the hearts of the tricolor in a short time with his (many) goals and is credited as a candidate for the club’s hero and Fred’s “heir”.

And the first game of the team after the retirement of shirt 9 will be precisely in the competition that Fred took the lead as the greatest goalscorer of all time: the Copa do Brasil. Fluminense will face Cruzeiro, at Mineirão, at 21:00 (Brasília time), for the return game of the round of 16 of the competition, and Cano will have another opportunity to show service and, who knows?, ensure an idolatry that, for Fred, already exists.

– Germán is a guy who has already won the favor of our fans, he is an idol of ours, he has already won a title, Carioca, he destroyed it in the finals. He’s a guy who is one of the first to arrive, works and enjoys wearing this shirt. i am at peace – Fred said at his farewell press conference.

After two seasons at Vasco, Germán Cano arrived at Fluminense in 2022 and it didn’t take long to assume a leading role in the team. The Argentinian even started the year as Fred’s reserve, but he didn’t waste the first opportunity he had to start.

Fred suffered an injury in the first leg against Millonarios (COL), in the second phase of the pre-Libertadores, that’s when the Argentinian took the title and didn’t let go. Since then, he has firmly established himself and won the hearts of fans, who today say they are “addicted to doing the ‘L'”.

– Cano, above all, is a guy who surprised me in his perseverance. I remember Cano when he arrived, his training, his delivery. always silent. Sometimes he has things that we cannot perceive, only those who are there on a daily basis. If you look at where Cano plays the 90 minutes, he plays from area to area. Steals the ball. Last game he was covering Nino, defender. I could never do what he’s doing,” Fred declared.

3 of 4 Cano pays tribute to Fred — Photo: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE FC Cano pays tribute to Fred — Photo: MARCELO GONÇALVES / FLUMINENSE FC

The top scorer in Brazil, the Argentine is the top scorer in the Brasileirão, with 10 goals, and vice-top scorer in the Copa do Brasil, with three. Cano is also Fluminense’s second-highest foreign scorer per season, behind fellow countryman Doval, who scored an incredible 39 goals for Fluminense in 1976.

Cano also leads the ranking of direct participation in goals in the season among all foreign athletes from the Serie A teams. There are already 28 goals for the Tricolor in the year with the direct involvement of the Argentine in 43 games: 26 goals and two assists.

Since the arrival of coach Fernando Diniz, Cano started scoring even more goals. In 17 games with the coach, the Argentine scored 15 times, with an average of 0.88 goals per game.

– The Fluminense shirt, the 9 scores alone. Cano, as it is, can expect 40 goals, it will break a record this year – decreed Fred.

