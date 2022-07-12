See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Delicious food can be nutritious and beneficial to health, but it can also represent pleasure and even some comfort, even if it slightly upsets the balance of the diet. But it is necessary to pay attention to the quantities. Taking care of food and maintaining a routine focused on well-being requires some control over how much to eat of certain foods, especially those that contain high fat and sugar.
A good strategy is the idea of ”eating just one square, not the whole bar of chocolate”, so you don’t have to deprive yourself of what you like, but without exaggerating, as explained by nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for the Menus for Weight Loss. , in Live well. But why is this more difficult for some people than others?
The answer can be complex, as our relationship with food is influenced by many factors, such as our culture and environment, but Machado suggests some ways to hold back that urge to eat more than necessary:
- Eat mindfully and enjoy every moment. Eating with guilt or regret reduces the brain’s ability to enjoy and achieve satiety.
- Eat slowly so you can feel the flavors and reach satisfaction and satiety at the right time, but with a small portion.
- Don’t eat little, but enough, teaching the body what this limit is.
- Learn, over time, to eat everything, but not everything.
“Eating without exaggeration, knowing how to deal with your limitations, it is possible to lose weight without restrictions and suffering”, says the nutritionist.
