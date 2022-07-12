See Recipes and Menus to Lose Weight

Delicious food can be nutritious and beneficial to health, but it can also represent pleasure and even some comfort, even if it slightly upsets the balance of the diet. But it is necessary to pay attention to the quantities. Taking care of food and maintaining a routine focused on well-being requires some control over how much to eat of certain foods, especially those that contain high fat and sugar.

A good strategy is the idea of ​​”eating just one square, not the whole bar of chocolate”, so you don’t have to deprive yourself of what you like, but without exaggerating, as explained by nutritionist Victor Machado, responsible for the Menus for Weight Loss. , in Live well. But why is this more difficult for some people than others?