See the details of Flamengo’s negotiations by Wendel and Wallace

Flamengo is still looking for big reinforcements in the transfer window for the last half of the season. In this sense, the club chose midfielders Wendel and Wallace as the big names to look for. However, Mais Querido finds it difficult to negotiate the arrival of players.

Follow Diário do Fla on Twitter

Wallace

At 27, Wallace is an old target of the Rubro-Negra board. The athlete has already said yes to the club, in search of fulfilling the dream of wearing the Sacred Mantle. However, Udinese, which holds the athlete’s rights until 2024, play hard. Flamengo’s first proposal, of around 4 million euros, was rejected by the Italian club.

In this way, both Rubro-Negro and the player’s managers treat the negotiation with caution. However, a new proposal from Flamengo should soon arrive in Italy. The Rubro-Negra board must fit more in the requirements of the Italians to acquire the player.

Follow Diário do Fla on Instagram

Wendel

Likewise, Wendel trading is handled very cautiously. With the arrival of the player, O Mais Querido seeks a piece to replace the loss of Andreas Pereira, who returned to English football. However, hiring is even more complex compared to Wallace.

In this sense, the 24-year-old midfielder has a market in Europe and has another three-year contract with Zenit, from Russia. The idea is to be able to bring in the player without having to trigger the suspension of the contract from the release clause allowed by FIFA due to the war with Ukraine.

Like Dia do Fla on Facebook

Finally, Flamengo expects the imbroglio to be resolved by August 1, when it will need to have the list of subscribers in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. Thus, if the players are released by the date, they will have priority in the list of players for the decisive part of the South American tournament.