See the states that had the biggest drop in the average price of gasoline

Espírito Santo was the state that registered the biggest drop in average gas price for the week from July 3 to 9, compared to the previous week, according to data from the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). The reduction was R$ 1.07, from R$ 7.31 per liter to R$ 6.24.

The price drop is a reflection of the law that provides for the reduction of the Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) levied on fuels, which came into force on June 23. Two other states had a drop above R$ 1.00: Rio de Janeiro, where the average price went from R$ 7.64 to R$ 6.58, down by R$ 1.06, and Goiás, where the price average decreased by R$1.02, from R$7.08 to R$6.06.

The state with the smallest reduction in the price of fuel was Roraima. The average price went from R$6.98 to R$6.83, showing a drop of only R$0.15. The ICMS reduction only took effect in the state on July 4th.

See the average price of gasoline in the last week in each state:


• Acre – R$ 7.01
• Alagoas – R$ 6.93
• Amapá – BRL 5.54
• Amazonas – R$ 6.95
• Bahia – R$ 7.34
• Ceará – R$ 6.83
• Federal District – R$ 6.27
• Espírito Santo – R$ 6.24
• Goiás – R$ 6.06
• Maranhão – R$ 6.80
• Mato Grosso – R$ 6.42
• Mato Grosso do Sul – R$ 6.25
• Minas Gerais – R$ 6.57
• Pará – R$ 6.86
• Paraíba – R$ 6.66
• Paraná – R$ 6.21
• Pernambuco – R$ 6.88
• Piauí – R$ 7.25
• Rio de Janeiro – R$ 6.58
• Rio Grande do Norte – R$ 7.03
• Rio Grande do Sul – R$ 6.39
• Rondônia – R$ 6.57
• Roraima – R$ 6.83
• Santa Catarina – R$ 6.23
• São Paulo – R$ 6.10
• Sergipe – R$ 6.77
• Tocantins – R$ 6.96

