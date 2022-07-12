See the update that Gol Linhas Aéreas released today to the Investor

Boeing 737-800





GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA released this Monday, July 11, an Update to Investors on expectations for the results of the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), whose results will be presented this month and discussed via conference call on July 28 of 2022.

The company emphasizes that the information is preliminary and unaudited.

For 2Q22, GOL estimates the Loss per Share (LPA) and Loss per American Depositary Share (LPADS) of approximately R$1.801 and US$0.751, respectively.

• EBITDA margin in the quarter is estimated at approximately 10%;

• Expected second quarter passenger unit revenue (PRASK) is approximately 50% higher year-on-year, driven by the strong recovery in corporate travel in GOL’s domestic and regional networks and the resumption of leisure travel in the Company’s international network;

• Smiles’ revenue was 48% higher compared to the same period in 2019 with a 25% growth in the customer base versus 2Q19;





• Total unit revenue (RASK) is expected to grow by 40% in the same period;

• Unit cost ex-fuel (CASK Ex-fuel) is expected to decrease approximately 40% compared to the second quarter of the previous year, mainly due to the increase in productivity (ASKs, aircraft utilization and operational efficiency) and appreciation of the Brazilian currency versus the US dollar in the period.

• Unit fuel costs (CASK Combustível) are expected to increase by 73% compared to 2Q21, impacted by the increase in the average price of aviation kerosene (QAV) of approximately 80%, partially offset by a reduction of approximately 6% in fuel consumption. fuel per hour operated due to a larger share of the fleet comprised of 737-MAX aircraft;

• The Company’s financial leverage, represented by the Net Debt/EBITDA indicator, was approximately 10x in the quarter ended June 2022 (8.4x in IFRS-16);

• Total liquidity at the end of the quarter is estimated at R$3.6 billion.

Gol Linhas Aéreas information



