See unreleased gameplay footage of Doom 4, game canceled for looking like Call of Duty

Video also reveals early animation tests for Doom released in 2016

New images of the late Doom 4 have just been released on the internet by Noclip, an independent video game documentary site. In addition to the footage of the canceled Doom, the video also shows more details about the development of the game that was released in 2016. At the time, the Bethesda has given up on Doom 4because the concept of the game is “looked a lot like a version of Call of Duty, with a Doom skin on top”.

In the new images, we see that the canceled project would have a sewer scenario, where you would follow a humanoid monster through the pipe, in a classic “Jump Scare”, before the monster launches a fireball in your direction. The second clip shows a fast-paced melee combat scene that ends with the player stabbing a knife into the enemy’s neck. From what is presented we can understand the motivation to cancel the project. Even the similarity with the mechanics of Call of Duty, made the canceled project became known as Call of Doom.

Next, Danny O’Dwyer, one of those responsible for Noclip, reveals new screenshots of the Doom 2016 animation tests – which it is possible to check from the marking of 2m04. Interestingly, many of the animation assets are not present in the Doom 2016 game. That’s because during the initial testing phases, many of the assets used were extracted directly from the canceled Doom 4 version.

Glad it was canceled

From what we can see in the images rescued from the development of Doom 4, it was a good idea for Bethesda to have canceled the project, in favor of what would later have become Doom released in 2016. The acclaimed reboot was responsible for revitalizing the franchise, being very well received by the public. That reception eventually spawned an even more critically acclaimed sequel, in the form of Doom Eternal, released in 2020.

– Continues after advertising –

So it’s best not to imagine too much what the current situation in the Doom universe would be like if the canceled version had been finished and delivered to the public.

343 Industries Postpones Last-Minute Co-op Beta of Halo Infinite Campaign

The developer says it hopes to be able to start testing by the end of this week



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: GamesRadar