See what #FACT or #FAKE is in André Janones’ interview for g1’s ‘The Subject’ podcast | elections

It was the third and final interview in the series led by Renata Lo Prete with pre-candidates for the Presidency of the Republic. The conversation was broadcast live from the g1 studio in São Paulo.

The g1 invited the top five in the Datafolha survey released on May 26 for interviews.

The Fato ou Fake team checked André Janones’ main statements. Read:

“The false polarization that we live is a scenario in which the voter is not convinced of the vote.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: A Datafolha poll released at the end of June shows that 70% of Brazilian voters are already fully determined to vote for the candidate they chose in this year’s presidential election. The number of respondents who said the vote could still change was 29%.

Voting certainty is greater among voters of the two candidates who appear at the front in polls of voting intentions. Among Lula’s voters, 79% are totally convinced in the vote. Among the supporters of Jair Bolsonaro, 78% no longer have any doubts.

In May, the Datafolha poll pointed to a very similar scenario: those who were certain of voting were 69%, while those who could still change their option were 30%.

“About 30% of the municipalities in the country have specialized mental health care.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: According to information from the Ministry of Health, Brazil has 2,742 Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS), which are care units for people with mental suffering or disorder, including those with addiction to alcohol and other drugs. These centers, according to the ministry, are in 1,845 municipalities in the country. According to the IBGE, Brazil has 5,570 municipalities. The proportional relationship between the number of cities that have CAPS and the total number of Brazilian cities, in fact, is 33%.

“Usually I vote for good options for the Brazilian people. But I had a third option, which was to abstain, which I never did and never will.”

The declaration is #FAKE. See why: Since being elected, Janones has abstained 18 times in the House. He was present at sessions in which 1,785 roll-call votes took place in the plenary. That is, the parliamentarian abstained in 1% of roll-call votes. Most of them, 11 times, on April 14, 2020, in the vote on highlights, amendments and requirements in the vote on MPV 905/2019, which created the Green and Yellow Employment Contract. See the full list of abstentions:

PL 2999/2019, which provides for expert fees in actions in which the National Social Security Institute (INSS);

MPV 905/2019, which created the Green and Yellow Employment Contract;

PL 3292/2020, which establishes a minimum percentage for the purchase of milk in the fluid form with resources from the National School Feeding Program (PNAE);

PL 3729/2004, which exempts the environmental license in works of basic sanitation, maintenance of roads and ports, distribution of electric energy with low voltage;

MPV 1017/2020, which defines the guidelines for the discharge and renegotiation of debts related to debentures issued by companies subscribed by regional investment funds and for the divestment, liquidation and extinction of the funds;

MPV 1029/2021, which provides for the exercise of the profession of aircraft crew member;

MPV 1099/2022, which establishes the National Program for the Provision of Voluntary Civil Service and the Open Doors Award.

“For a deputy to use the microphone, start a session: ‘under God’s blessings we start another session’, then immediately: ‘under God’s blessings we end this session’. Session that lasted 30 seconds, one minute.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The Chamber of Deputies held a one-minute session on July 7 to expedite voting on the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) which, on the eve of the October elections, granted a series of social benefits.

Days before this one-minute session, deputy Christino Áureo (PP-RJ) asked to see the report during the reading of the opinion in the special commission. The regiment provides that this time for viewing the report is two plenary sessions. So, even with the one-minute session, the deadline was counted, and the special commission was able to analyze the topic on Thursday.

“[Bolsonaro ficou] 28 years in parliament without having proposed any effective anti-corruption measures.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: Among the propositions made by Jair Bolsonaro during his years as a federal deputy, there is none that deals directly with the fight against corruption. His name appears listed, however, among those of deputies who signed bills and amendments to the Constitution that address the issue.

This is the case of PEC 168, of 2017, which extinguishes the privileged forum, authored by deputy José Aparecido de Oliveira (PV-MG), or of PEC 244, of 2004, which establishes the National Anti-Corruption Agency, written by Almir Moura (PL-RJ). The propositions, however, are not authored by him.

“The middle class pays the bills, it bears the highest costs and does not receive any benefit. If you take it from the point of social justice, it is even more sacrificed than low-income people. Those who are below the poverty line, at least a good part of these families, have access to Auxílio Brasil, have access to assistance for single mothers, have access to a basic basket in the CRAS of their municipality.”

#NOTHAT. See why: The Institute of Applied Economic Research (Ipea) pointed out that, in 2021, inflation affected the lower middle classes (10.40%) and middle classes (10.26%) slightly more than the lower classes (10.1%). and very low (10.08%). However, in April of this year, the index pointed to a greater weight for the lower income classes. The accumulated in 12 months was 12% for those with very low income, against 11.1% for those with medium income.

A survey carried out by the National Union of Tax Auditors (Sindifisco Nacional) also points out that the discrepancy in the Income Tax table affects more the low-income class. According to Sindifisco, if the IR table had been adjusted for inflation, no taxpayer whose monthly taxable income is less than R$4,427.59 would pay the tax. According to the current table, all taxpayers with taxable income above R$1,903.98 pay.

In addition, despite the fact that the number of Brazilians without food has almost doubled in two years of the pandemic, a study by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) also points out that 2.8 million families that meet the requirements to receive the Aid Brazil did not have access to it.

“Recent research shows that, despite still enjoying a good image with Brazilians, for the first time [está] falling this good image that Brazilians have of the Armed Forces.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: The number of Brazilians who say they do not trust the Armed Forces rose by 8 percentage points between 2018 and 2022, from 21% to 29% of respondents, according to the survey “The face of democracy”, released on July 4th. According to the survey, the Armed Forces appear in second place among the institutions most trusted by Brazilians, behind churches, but ahead of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Congress and political parties.

In September 2021, a survey by Datafolha showed that the Armed Forces, despite remaining at the top of the ranking of the most trusted institutions according to Brazilians, had reached the highest rate of distrust in the historical series, which began in 2017. At the time, 22% They said they didn’t trust the military.

“Going through the episode of the Social Security reform, which I took a stand against the reform. The highlight was emergency aid. I say that the great mark of my mandate, I was one of those who defended it from the beginning and then continued defense throughout its term.”

The statement is #FACT. See why: André Janones voted against the Social Security reform in the two voting rounds of the proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) in the Chamber’s plenary session, in 2019. In the processing of the text in the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) and in the special commission, the parliamentarian did not vote, as he was not part of the collegiate bodies.

As for emergency aid, the deputy defended the amount of R$ 600 of the benefit on social networks and in speeches in the Chamber.

In September 2020, a live by Janones on a social network in which he defends the maintenance of the benefit in the amount of R$ 600 reached 5.5 million views. In October 2020, Janones said the following in Congress: “We continue in obstruction, pressing for MP 1,000 to be ruled, so that emergency aid returns to the value of 600 reais”.

In another statement in plenary, in July 2021, he said: “The Brazilian people are angry because emergency aid has been reduced because there is no resource”.

Renata Lo Prete interviews André Janones, pre-candidate for Avante

*Clara Velasco, Felipe Grandin, Julia Cople, Larissa Calderari, Marinha Pinhoni, Patrícia Fiúza, Paulo Assad, Paulo Veras, Rodrigo Salgado, Roney Domingos and Sarah Resende

