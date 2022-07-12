see Yggdrasil fabric map

God of War Ragnarok will present us with the outcome of the Norse saga and, finally, we will be able to know all nine kingdoms of mythology. We still haven’t gotten a glimpse of what to expect in Asgard, Vanaheim, and Svarthalfheim in-game, but one Jötnar Edition item already showcases them all in one place: the Yggdrasil cloth map.

PlayStation even shared a video showing this unboxing bonus. On the piece of cloth, it is possible to observe each of the domains within the branches of the tree that connects the nine worlds. If you missed this detail, check out Ryan Hurst, the Thor actor, holding the object:

Unfortunately, the Jötnar Edition of God of War Ragnarok will not be distributed by Sony in Brazil. In addition to the cloth map, it has the following bonuses:

A voucher code for the full God of War Ragnarök game for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. 18 cm vinyl record (with songs by Bear McCreary) ;

; Set of Falcon, Bear and Wolf Brooches;

Draupnir Legendary Ring ;

; Brok Dataset;

a metallic package (game disc not included);

(game disc not included); Sculptures of the Vanir Twins of 5 cm;

40 cm replica of Mjolnir;

