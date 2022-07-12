Service sector grows 0.9% in May, points out IBGE | Economy

The volume of services provided in Brazil grew 0.9% in May, compared to April, according to data released this Tuesday (12) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

The IBGE also revised the results of the previous months of this year. The January drop went from -1.6% to -1.7%, while the -0.1% drop in February was revised to a high of 0.5. The growth of 1.4% measured in March changed to 2.0%, while the high of 0.2% was revised to a fall of -0.1%. With the result, the sector accumulates a high of 3.3% in the last four months.

The institute highlighted that, with the result of May, the service sector started to operate 8.4% above the pre-pandemic period – but 2.8% below the level of November 2014, the highest point in the historical series of the search.

In the last 12 months, services increased by 11.7%, down from 12.8% in April and 13.6% in March. As a result, there was a loss of pace for the second month in a row, showed the IBGE.

In the first five months of the year, compared to the same period in 2021, there was an increase of 9.4%, with four of the five dissemination activities showing positive rates and growth of 67.5% of the 166 types of services investigated. Among the sectors, the most important positive contribution came from transport, auxiliary transport services and mail (14.9%).

The result for the month was mainly impacted by the information technology and cargo transportation sectors, according to the IBGE.

“Cargo transport, especially road transport, in addition to meeting the demand of electronic commerce and the agricultural sector, has also been important for the industrial sector, notably capital goods and intermediate goods, which are the categories of use that operate above the pre-pandemic level”, explains PMS manager Rodrigo Lobo in a note.

With an increase of 1.8%, cargo transport reached the highest point in its historical series, which began in January 2011.

There was a rise, however, in all five activities that are part of the survey (services provided to families; information and communication services; professional, administrative and complementary services; transport, auxiliary transport and mail services; and other services). Rodrigo Lobo explains that this growth spread by activities has become more frequent due to the effects of the pandemic.

“Before 2020, it was much rarer to see activities growing simultaneously. This is related to the low comparison base because of the effects of social isolation measures, especially in face-to-face services. Since then, with the reduction of restrictions, these activities continue at a faster pace”, he says.

Contrary to cargo transport, however, passenger transport fell by 0.3% in May, after accumulating a high of 27.2% in the previous six months.

In this way, the segment remains 0.4% below the pre-pandemic level, and 22% below February 2014, the highest point in the historical series.

See the result in each of the segments in May:

Services provided to families: 1.9%

Accommodation and food services: 1.1%

Other services provided to families: -0.9%

Information and communication services: 0.9%

Information and communication technology (ICT) services: 1.5%

Telecommunications: 0.7%

Information technology services: 2.4%

Audiovisual services: 1.5%

Professional, administrative and complementary services: 1.0%

Technical-professional services: 1.1%

Administrative and complementary services: 1.0%

Transport, auxiliary transport services and mail: 0.9%

Ground transportation: 2.0%

Waterway transport: 4.8%

Air transport: -6.4%

Storage, auxiliary transport services and mail: 0.2%

Other services: 3.1%

Tourist activities grow for the third month in a row

The tourism activities sector grew 2.6% in May, the third consecutive high, accumulating a high of 11.7% in this period. With the highs in a row, the tourism segment is only 0.1% below the pre-pandemic level.

“This is a cluster of 22 services that are more closely related to tourism. Despite not having surpassed the pre-pandemic level, it is the closest point it has ever reached. This is also a consequence of the resumption of searches for face-to-face activities”, highlights the research manager.

In May, the service sector registered an increase in 16 of the 27 units of the Federation.

See the main results:

São Paulo: 0.6%

Minas Gerais: 3.3%

Santa Catarina: 3.3%

Mato Grosso do Sul: 5.3%

Amazon: 3.7%

Pernambuco: -3.1%

Rio de Janeiro: -0.2%

Mato Grosso: -1.7%

Paraná: -0.4%

Already in the accumulated of 2022, compared to the same period last year, Rondônia registered the only drop among the surveyed places, of 1%. The main positive impacts, in turn, came from São Paulo (11.0%), followed by Minas Gerais (12.0%), Rio Grande do Sul (15.5%), Bahia (12.2%) and Rio de Janeiro (2.4%).

recovery from the pandemic

Among the 5 activities in the service sector, 4 are at a higher level than what was observed in February 2020, before the start of the isolation measures that caused a historic fall in the sector.

Only services provided to families follow 7% below.