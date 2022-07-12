Set off Punta Cana! Promotional airline tickets from R$2,532, with direct flights

Last call to enjoy unmissable rates on promotional flights to Punta Cana! We found direct Gol flights from R$ 2,532 round trip, taxes included, departing from São Paulo. There are also departures with connections departing from other Brazilian cities with Gol, Copa or Latam from R$2,848. See the options at the end of this post, remembering that there are few dates at the lowest price.

It is worth noting that the lowest rates do not include checked baggage, only a carry-on bag plus a personal item such as a purse or backpack. Hold luggage can be purchased later.

Punta Cana

Imagine a place with the turquoise Caribbean sea, white sand, thousands of coconut trees, year-round sunshine and luxurious all-inclusive hotel complexes: that place is Punta Cana. The region lies to the east of the Dominican Republic and emerges as hit of choice for holidays and for honeymooners.