‘Shazam’ Actor Zachary Levi Had 60 Days to Get Healed and Play the Superhero | TV & Famous

who sees Zachary Levi like this, strong and muscular in the role of the superhero” Shazam” (2019), you can’t imagine the work that the actor had to give life to the character of the film, highlight of the Hot screen this Monday, 11/7.

Levi underwent a radical physical change. Right away, he gained 11 kilos. It went from 90 to 101 kg. Then, to define the body, he lost weight and reached 96 kg. And, to get that healed, he only had 60 days to start filming.

Levi faced an intense exercise routine and a special diet, based on proteins and good fats, supplements, plus weight training 5 to 6 times a week. Still, the superhero costume has small padding on the chest and thighs. The complete uniform weighs about 15 kg.

In the film, Billy Batson is an ordinary boy who is chosen by a mysterious wizard to assume his powers. He is then transformed into the superhero Shazam.

As he learns to deal with his newfound abilities, the town’s new protector must face the villainous Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.