“Shrimp that sleeps yields more”, said doctor before being arrested

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was arrested in the act last Sunday, 10, for rape during a cesarean in Rio de Janeiro. Before being arrested, he wrote in a publication on Instagram Stories: “It’s that saying: Shrimp that sleeps pays more on duty”.

The caption was accompanied by a photo in which the 32-year-old doctor showed a shrimp-print sock. In addition, the health professional marked the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João do Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.





Bezerra was arrested in the act after being recorded on a video by the nursing staff, who were already suspicious of the actions taken by him and managed to catch the crime with a hidden cell phone. According to information from National Journalthe Civil Police are investigating whether he also raped two other pregnant women who had their babies on the day of the act.

In the first surgery, one of the employees noticed a strange attitude from Giovanni, who, soon after the patient’s companion left, used a cloak to make a hut that prevented anyone from seeing the woman from the neck up.

In the second surgery, the anesthesiologist also positioned himself in a way that prevented anyone from seeing the patient from the neck up.

Occurrence record

This Monday, the 11th, a 23-year-old woman who was pregnant with twins and lost one of her children in childbirth at the beginning of the month, registered a report at the São João de Meriti police station. The young woman’s mother told TV Globo that Giovanni was the anesthesiologist and that she was surprised when her daughter came back to the room too sleepy.

"My daughter, when she came to the room for me to receive her, to be a companion, unfortunately she had several dry crusts on her face, close to her ear and face, and that, thus, looking like it was a shiny, sticky thing" , she said in an interview with National Journal.









The husband reported that he could not accompany the delivery because the doctor did not let him. “He told me to leave halfway through, I hadn’t even seen the child and my wife had already slept. A lot of anger, a lot of anger. We are there trusting the doctors and something like this ends up happening”, said the man.

Giovanni Bezerra was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person. For delegate Barbara Lomba, who leads the case, what happened causes “a lot of repugnance for the aggressor to be a health professional, with a very great responsibility within a surgical procedure”.

One of the victims told TV Globo that she is disgusted with everything that happened. “We think we are protected, in a difficult time we are going through, in pain, and the person taking advantage of a moment like this is outrageous,” she said.

Doctor has been working as an anesthesiologist since April

As disclosed by Estadão, Giovanni Quintella Bezerra concluded his specialization in anesthesia only recently and liked to photograph himself in hospital environments. “You will hear a lot from me,” he wrote in one post.

The doctor graduated from the University Center of Volta Redonda (Unifoa), in the southern region of the State of Rio, in 2017. The specialization in anesthesia was completed this year, in April. There is not much information about his academic production, since his curriculum on the lattes platform has not been updated for ten years.

Giovanni Bezerra liked to publish photos with his medical routine on Instagram – the profile, however, was closed after his arrest. Several photos of him that were released this Monday on social media show the doctor in hospital uniforms, those used in operating rooms. In one of them, he wrote: “Going forward, I’m gaining my space in the profession I chose to make a difference”.

Upon receiving a voice of arrest, the anesthesiologist declared that he did not know what was happening. Upon being informed by delegate Bárbara Lomba, from the Police Station for Assistance to Women (Deam) in São João de Meriti, that he had been filmed practicing the abuse, Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was silent.

The images show the anesthesiologist next to the patient, who is drugged. As the surgical team prepares to begin the cesarean section, Quintella takes his penis out of his pants and puts it in the pregnant woman’s mouth.

Lawyer Hugo Novais, who defends Quintella, said in a statement that the defense has not yet obtained access to the entirety of the testimonies and evidence in the arrest warrant in flagrante delicto.

“The defense alleges that it has not yet obtained full access to the testimonies and elements of evidence that were produced during the drawing up of the arrest report in flagrante. of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella.”

*With information from Estadão Content