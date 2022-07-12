Silvio Santos appears unrecognizable, looks in the mirror and reveals: ‘Old’

+ After showing a change in her face, Rafinha Justus makes a touching text: “Super deep smiles”

Silvio Santos is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Brazilian television, he founded SBT, gave jobs to many people and changed the way people watched television.

But, as everyone knows, Silvio Santos has an old life trajectory, he started out as a show animator and according to him, he was forced to be a television owner because the television owners didn’t give him opportunities when he was younger.

Born on December 12, 1930, Silvio Santos is at the height of his 92 years, still very willing, presenting and coordinating several programs on SBT.

He has been out of his activities since 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, staying in the comfort of his home in Orlando, alongside Rebeca Abravanel and Alexandre Pato.

He recently returned to his activities at SBT, returned to present the Silvio Santos Program and also coordinates new schedules at the station.

VISUAL CHANGE

But time passes, people get older and he is naturally no longer that presenter as he was in his golden days.

Nowadays, for example, he needs special care with his white hair, to dye it and get back to that brunette that he was always recognized for.

In a video that went viral on the internet, the presenter appears next to his hairdresser for that recurring repair in the look.

When your barber says: “Taking care of hair is one of the best plastics there is”, then the SBT founder corrects:

“No, you said that taking care of your hair is better than a plastic operation, I am responsible too, because I [de cabelo branco] I look like a 91-year-old old man, like, and look, I don’t have all white hair, so when I get here, I leave as a young man”.

Then he added: “Silvio Santos is part of my troupe, I am the owner of the troupe, the old man, now there is the artist who is Silvio Santos”, As soon as he dyed his hair, Silvio Santos added: “Now it’s Silvio Santos from the Abravanel troupe”.