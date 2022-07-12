Singer Ludmilla defeats Fernando Holiday in court

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Singer Ludmilla defeats Fernando Holiday in court 2 Views

The councilor of the capital of São Paulo asked the Judiciary to suspend a payment to the artist, who, in a show, made the letter “L” with her hands, which was interpreted as support for Lula.




About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Léo Áquilla says he suffered prejudice by Record’s pastor

Léo Áquilla, who participated in A Fazenda 5, said that she was hired by Record …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved