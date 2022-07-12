Singer Ludmilla defeats Fernando Holiday in court

The councilor of the capital of São Paulo asked the Judiciary to suspend a payment to the artist, who, in a show, made the letter “L” with her hands, which was interpreted as support for Lula.

support the 247

ICL

247 – The Judiciary of São Paulo decided that the singer Ludmilla will receive R$ 222,000 for a presentation at the Virada Cultural, organized by the city of São Paulo, on May 29. Councilman Fernando Holiday (Novo) asked the court to suspend payment to the artist after she made the letter “L” with her hands, which was interpreted as support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

According to the website O Antagonista, judge Kenichi Koyama, from the 15th Court of the São Paulo Public Treasury, said that the association between the singer’s gesture and the PT was not clear. “In the situation, even if it is not ‘L’ for Ludmilla, and if the red was representing a specific caption, it would still not be possible to accept the claim”, the document said.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING