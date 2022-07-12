Smoke against dengue continues in the neighborhoods; check out this week’s schedule

The schedule for this week’s smoke has already been defined by the City Hall. The action is part of a series of activities to combat the dengue mosquito. The car with an insecticidal smoke will pass each day in a region of the city.

This Tuesday, the 12th, the Environmental Surveillance teams will visit parts of Recanto Elimar and Recanto Elimar II. On Wednesday, 13th, at Parque das Esmeraldas and extension. On Thursday, 14, at Jardim Brasilândia and on Friday, 15, at Vila Nicácio.

The orientation is that during the smoke, the residents keep the doors, windows and curtains open for better effectiveness. People should not remain on the sidewalks with children and small animals.

If there are sick or bedridden people in the residence, they must be kept in the room, with doors and windows closed, remaining for 30 minutes after the end of the action.

Residents must store or cover food, water and kitchen utensils, clean clothes and/or hanging on the clothesline (even wet), animal feeders and drinkers and bird cages indoors. Remove or keep bedding and tablecloths suspended.



cases

This year alone, 5,625 people were diagnosed with dengue – one of the biggest outbreaks recorded in the city. Of these, the City Hall confirmed the death of 11 francans due to the disease.