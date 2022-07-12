Some carbohydrates can increase the risk of cancer by up to 20%; know more

In the search for better health and prevention against some diseases, maintaining a balanced diet is essential. Because of this, some people start to avoid certain foods in their diets, especially those rich in saturated fats, sodium and sugar. Even, according to scientists, eating some carbohydrates may increase the risk of cancer breast by up to 20%.

Few know, but breast cancer can occur in both women and men. If you already have a family history of relatives who have had a tumor, your chance of developing it may be very high. In particular, the risk of cancer may be even greater for people who are overweight or drink alcohol. It can even be increased by consuming certain foods with carbohydrates.

What are these foods?

The researchers found that some foods made from refined grains, such as candies, desserts, and crackers, showed a significant difference from other plant-based carbohydrates, such as fruits, vegetables, and nuts. For this, they used data from more than 65,000 postmenopausal women, who were followed for more than two decades. In this case, those who consumed the second option had a 14% lower risk of breast cancer.

Because of this, it is essential to increase the consumption of healthy plant foods. Of course, this doesn’t mean you need to adopt vegetarian or vegan diets, but rather place more emphasis on plant-based products over animal-based ones. Still, the findings make it clear that it’s important to cut out some carbs, especially when there’s a genetic predisposition to develop cancer.

Furthermore, it is also important to note that the survey was done in the UK, so it does not fully represent other regions. To find a connection between diet and cancer risk in other populations, even more studies are needed.