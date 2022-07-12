“Some days are really hard”

Bárbara Evans spoke openly about the sadness she has been feeling in the months following the birth of her daughter, Ayla.

Barbara Evans has always wanted to get pregnant.. In April of this year, she fulfilled her big dream and had Ayla, the result of her relationship with businessman Gustavo Theodoro. This Monday (11), Monique Evans’ daughter assured that the girl’s arrival was all joys, but that in recent weeks, she has been facing moments of sadness.

“When Ayla was born, I didn’t have anything, I was super well! But now that Ayla is three months old, I confess that I’m having some sadness”, she said on Instagram, reporting that it has been difficult to face these moments. “Not every day, but there are days that are very difficult. But it’s lifting your head, looking at the wonderful daughter I have and moving on. One day at a time”, she reported.

In recent weeks, the model and winner of “A Fazenda”, a reality show on RecordTV, has faced another complicated situation: through social networks, declared that he was a victim of embezzlement. Bandits cloned his credit card and used the limit in a retail chain, causing a loss of R$ 7 thousand.

criticizing the haters

When she was still pregnant, Barbara received several criticisms for having “gained too much weight”. Now, she has returned to her previous weight and took the opportunity to counter the negative comments she heard during and after her pregnancy. On her Instagram, Barbara shot: “It’s dedication, willpower, and a lot of patience, because it’s not easy”.

“I wanted to send a message to the people who detonated me when I was pregnant, that I ‘was too fat’, ‘that I didn’t take care of myself’, ‘that I would never get back to my weight’. I wanted to send this message to you, who are seeing my photos today and are slack-jawed, because I returned to my body”, she continued at the time.