Sonia Abrão detonates Ana Maria Braga after unreasonable proposal to Xuxa Meneghel: “loose screw”

On Monday afternoon (11), during the live broadcast of program the afternoon is yoursgives TV network!a presenter Sonia Abram once again did not hide what he thinks and put Ana Maria Braga, presenter of More you gives Rede Globoin a fair way when commenting on a joke that A-N-A I wanted to do.

Sonia Abram did not mince words when referring to the incident, and said that the presenter has the “loose screw”. the declaration of Sonia aired on this afternoon’s program, when she was commenting on the participation of Xuxa Meneghel in the program More you. Is that Ana Maria Braga was not at all satisfied with Xuxa Meneghel’s refusal to participate in a “food war”.

Xuxa explained to Ana Maria the reason for the refusal: she would have an appointment right after breakfast and if she accepted the joke, she would not have the skillful attempt to recover from all the dirt. THE morning presenter showed her dissatisfaction live with Xuxa and fired: “The thing happens naturally, even today I was banned. I’m very frustrated, I’ll look at the advisors here until”. to what Xuxa replied gently: “It’s because leaving here I’m going to another job. Don’t you think you felt like it too? I’ve been here looking at the cake”.

And the presenter of the afternoon is yours did not miss the opportunity to pin Ana Maria Braga: “She wanted to have a food fight with Xuxa. Look how she is with the screw loose. Imagine if Xuxa arrives at the end of the program and would still have another appointment, imagine all dirty with food? She would delay everything”, said Sonia . And she added: “I don’t think it would even be nice in that time with 33 million hungry people. Result: the Queen’s team didn’t like it and she [Ana Maria] got a little angry. She was summoned, not very cool as she is. She was weird”.