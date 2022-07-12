Sony licenses SN850 NVMe SSD for console

Western Digital’s SSD was Mark Cerny’s favorite, even before the update was released, to expand the PS5’s internal memory. Now, Sony has chosen the SN850 model to officially license it, and the product is already being marketed with a special PlayStation box.

The 1TB and 2TB models of the brand are already being sold on the official website of Western Digital. The first is priced at £179.99, and the second is £289.99 – in direct conversion, they are R$1,156.42 and R$1,863.16 respectively according to the current quotation. Check out the package look:

The SN850 features a read speed equivalent to 7,000 MB/s. The devices may have a heatsink attached depending on the version.

SSDs need to meet the following minimum requirements to be installed in the video game:

Storage: between 250 GB and 4 TB;

Interface: PCI-Express Gen4x4 compatible with M.2 NVMe SSD (M key);

Size including heat dissipation mechanism: Width up to 25mm / Length: 30/40/60/80/110mm / Thickness up to 11.25mm (up to 8.0mm above the plate, up to 2.45mm below of the plate);

Sequential read speed: 5,500 MB/s (5.5 GB/s) or faster is recommended;

Socket Type: Socket 3 (M key);

So far, the official website has not made the version with the PlayStation box available for Brazil and only the “search a dealer” button has been presented. Despite this, the SN850 is sold in the main Brazilian IT retailers.

