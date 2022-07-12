Speculated at Flamengo, Sanchéz is close to terminating with the Italian team

Forward has already been linked to Rubro-Negro several times in this window and is a friend of Arturo Vidal, already agreed with Mengão

Flamengo has agreed to hire Chilean Arturo Vidal, who is resolving bureaucratic issues in Italy so that he can be officially announced by the Rio club. The leaders of Rubro-Negro, even, are eyeing a compatriot of the steering wheel: Alexis Sánchez. The striker is very close to signing his contract termination with Inter Milan (ITA) and, with that, he will be free on the market.

Like Vidal, who ended his contract on Monday (11), Sánchez wants to break his contract with the Italian team. The parties negotiate and, according to the Italian portal Gazzetta Dello Sport, the outcome is very close to happening. The striker must sign the breach of the agreement this Tuesday (12) or, at the latest, on Wednesday (13). The Rubro-Negro, important to mention, does not confirm the interest in the player.

Earn money with Mengão wins

Sánchez is 33 years old, is constantly called up to the Chilean national team and started his career at Cobreloa (CHI). Then he went through Colo Colo (CHI), River Plate (ARG), Udinese (ITA), Arsenal (ING), Manchester United (ING), Barcelona (ESP) and has been with Inter Milan since 2019, where he won three titles.

In addition to Vidal, Flamengo hired another player this window, striker Everton Cebolinha, who was bought from Benfica (POR) and can only debut on the 20th as he is coming from Europe. Before, Mengão focuses on the match against Atlético-MG, this Wednesday (13), for the return of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, at 21:30 (Brasilia time), at Maracanã.

As they lost the first leg by 2 to 1, Rubro-Negro needs to win by two or more goals difference to qualify directly. If they win by just one goal, the spot will be decided on penalties. The match will have the most red-black broadcast on the Internet on Coluna do Fla, with narration by Rafa Penido.