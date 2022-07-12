Speechless, Ana Maria Braga talks too much and pins Xuxa for breaking tradition: “I’m very frustrated”

The presenter was very upset with the situation and commented with her friend during the program

A meeting of legends took place this Monday morning (11). In today’s ‘More You’, Ana Maria Braga it received Xuxa Meneghel as your guest on the show. However, during the conversation, Ana revealed that she was very frustrated at having to break a tradition between the two of them.

In other appearances on the show, the two always star in the same joke. They exchanged “pies” in the face with cakes, icing and candy. During ‘Mais Você’, the program showed several of these situations. However, this Monday, Ana Maria Braga was forbidden by the Xuxa team to perform the joke.

“The thing happens naturally. In fact, today I was banned. I’m very frustrated. I’m going to look at the advisors here even”, said Ana Maria, bluntly. Xuxa Meneghel justified herself. “It’s because leaving here I’m going to another job. Don’t you think I felt like it too? I’ve been here looking at the cake”, she explained.

Even with Xuxa’s explanation about the reasons for not repeating the joke, Ana Maria Braga continued to make it clear that she was upset with the situation. “I’ll have to arrange another meeting. presenter. “Stop it, Ana!”, asked Xuxa.