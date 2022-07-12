Sports Secretary explains ‘blackout’ at Castelão and guarantees energy for Clássico-Rei

The head of the Sports and Youth Secretariat (Sejuv) of the Government of Ceará, Rogério Pinheiroexplained the reasons for the power failure at Arena Castelão during the game between Fortaleza x Palmeiras this Sunday (10). To the Jogada 1º Tempo program, from Green Seas Systemthe director pointed out that the interruption of the electrical system was motivated by an overload in Enel’s network.

“Initially, we were very sorry about what happened. It’s a fact that got out of our control. We had an overload in the power system and it isolated our system (from the stadium), brought down the security system. Since the World Cup, we have all the generator sets, we left the energy running in parallel to the generator system. The overload was so great that the circuit breakers tripped, isolating all the electrical current that feeds our system, which goes with the field light, the sound and the lighting of the stadium. It was something that got out of our control, it doesn’t happen normally. We had another similar event in the Northeast Cup final, but it wasn’t that serious and we managed to get back quickly, but that game was such a heavy load, that it took time to resume. Today is in full operation, just yesterday, 1h40 after the interruption”, he declared.

The secretary also revealed that the stadium has seven generators, six of them gas and one diesel. Even so, the problem in Enel’s system would have prevented the equipment from working. In this way, Sejuv will contract a backup service to prevent further falls.

“What we are doing is hiring a backup system, other generators, in case this happens. This generator works as a backup. We work in parallel (to Enel’s energy) and we have already done it with our generator and the support generator, so much so that the public doesn’t even notice this drop (power). Yesterday it was the opposite, an overload that isolated the entire electrical system”, he explained.

Violence

Subtitle:

Fans clashed at Arena Castelão Photograph:

reproduction

The game between Fortaleza vs Palmeiras was stopped in the 44th minute of the 2nd half, when the Castelão Arena suffered a blackout. Without light, referee Wilton Pereira Sampaio (FIFA) defined the end of the match. And the stands became the scene of confusion among fans of the Ceará team itself.

Rogério Pinheiro stressed that the security protocol, with effective police, was complied with. “We are very sorry about the facts, the staff requested was within the normal planning. Unfortunately, we had this energy overload from Enel, but after the fact, the brigade and health teams provided assistance. security) was ideal, everything was executed, which did guarantee security. Unfortunately, we had elements disguised as fans who caused all this inconvenience in the external and internal area of ​​Castelão, “he said.

The next match at the stadium will be the Clássico-Rei, on Wednesday (13), at 20h, for the round of 16 of the Brazil’s Cup. The holder of Sejuv indicated that a meeting will take place this Monday (11), from 14:00, to define the planning of the game, which brings together fans from Ceará and Fortaleza.

“Now, at 2:00 pm, there is a meeting as they are held in all matches about safety. On Wednesday is a special event, with a larger audience registered, because it involves the two biggest fans. ) and we will reinforce (the energy)”, he detailed.

Is this content useful to you?

